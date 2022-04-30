The Good, The Bad And The Rugby, Blondie live, The Wind in the Willows, Kunichika: Japanese Prints, a free music festival and more...

The Good, The Bad And The Rugby - Liverpool Empire Theatre

Mike Tindall and James Haskell line up for England at the Rugby World Cup. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby fans - it's time to get lined up as England heroes James Haskell and Mike Tindall take to the road with their podcast - The Good, The Bad And The Rugby. The LIVE tour is the first-ever outing for the hit podcast, which, since launching in summer 2020, has grown to become the UK's top sporting podcast, with more than 3million listeners and 20million-plus viewers online. Joining James and Mike will be their podcast co-host, former Sky Sports rugby presenter Alex Payne and special guest Chris Ashton. They're coming to the Liverpool Empire Theatre on Sunday, May 1.

Blondie - M&S Bank Arena

Debbie Harry, of Blondie, performing on stage.

Blondie, one of the most influential bands to emerge from New York's punk scene, are coming to Liverpool with their Against The Odds tour. The Blondie live show is an experience in itself, with the classic hits like 'Heart Of Glass', 'Atomic', 'Tide Is High', 'Maria', 'Sunday Girl', 'Rapture' and 'Call Me' along with singles from their latest studio album. That's at the M&S Bank Arena on Monday, May 2.

The Wind in the Willows - The Epstein

The Wind in the Willows, Immersion Theatre

The Wind in the Willows is coming to The Epstein Theatre on Sunday, 1 May. So pack your picnics and join Ratty, Mole, Badger, and Toad as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime culminating in a colourful battle to save Toad Hall from the mischievous weasels! Multi-award nominated Immersion Theatre proudly bring their trademark style and energy to the riverbank with heaps of interaction, toe-tapping music, and larger-than-life characters. A TOAD-ally terrific treat, whether you're 4 or 104!

Kunichika: Japanese prints - Lady Lever

Kunichika Japanese prints exhibition. Image: National Museums Liverpool, courtesy of Frank Milner

Kunichika: Japanese Prints is now on display at The Lady Lever Art Gallery. One of the most important 19th-century print makers in Japan, he was born in Tokyo. He was best known for his depictions of the Kabuki theatre, capturing the drama and excitement of scenes from popular plays and famous actors. More than 60 of Kunichika's hand-printed single, double and triptych prints feature in this exhibition, which is the first in a national gallery outside of Japan to focus on his work.

Club LIVE festival - The Club House

Following its successful Easter weekend event, Liverpool One bar The Club House is bringing its brand-new free music festival, Club LIVE, back to the city this weekend, with a jam-packed line-up. The festival will kick off during bank holiday weekend on Sunday 1 May with a full day event - with a packed roster of musicians lined up including bands, solo artists and duos taking to the stage throughout the day with interludes from resident DJs.

Sound City - Liverpool

Sound City Liverpool 2021

Sound City returns to celebrate its 15th anniversary in Liverpool with a huge line-up that includes The Lathums, Self Esteem and Yard Act. Running from Saturday until Monday it takes place at a series of venues in the city centre and Baltic Triangle - including Zanzibar, The Jacaranda, Arts Club Loft, Shipping Forecast and EBGBS - with the main stage at the Arts Club on Seel Street.

Rampworx - Aintree

Rampworx Aintree