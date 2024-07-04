Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

All signs point to Megan Thee Stallion still performing in the UK next week

Megan Thee Stallion looks to still be performing in the UK as part of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour.”

The “WAP” collaborator was set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro however the date was cancelled due to “accommodating a US sporting event”

The singer begins her tour in Manchester on July 14 before performances in Birmingham and London.

Here’s how you can get a last-minute ticket for the tour, and a look at what Megan Thee Stallion has been performing so far

With little over a week until the start of her rescheduled tour dates, “WAP” singer Megan Thee Stallion is still set to perform in the United Kingdom.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though, admittedly, it has been touch and go regarding her “Hot Girl Summer” tour dates in the United Kingdom. The artist was originally scheduled to open her tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, however, that was cancelled along with several US tour dates to accommodate for “a sporting event,” according to reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But unless Megan catches the same ailment that plagued Eddie Vedder during Pearl Jam’s unfortunate “Dark Matter” tour dates, ticket holders for her shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London are still in luck - so far, the tour is still on.

That’s if all goes well on her remaining European dates, with the musician also set to return to the United States to perform at Lollapalooza this year, alongside another artist who is making a quick stop for a tour of the UK - Hozier.

But for such a big name to come and only perform three shows in the United Kingdom and with a short time frame until her first show in Manchester, is it too late to pick up tickets for Megan Thee Stallion - and what has she been performing during the tour?

Where is Megan Thee Stallion touring in the United Kingdom?

Megan Thee Stallion is still on track (as of writing) to arrive in the UK as part of her "Hot Summer Girl Tour," after cancelling the tour's first performance at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow (Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) | Getty Images for BET

Megan Thee Stallion is performing three dates in the United Kingdom, but they are very big shows considering the venues involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are tickets still available to see Megan Thee Stallion on her UK tour?

There are still tickets available to see Megan Thee Stallion on the UK leg of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” all of which can be purchased through Ticketmaster UK.

What has Megan Thee Stallion been performing so far on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour?”

Although information about her most recent show that took place overnight in PNC Music Pavillion in Charlotte, North Carolina, we don’t have to venture too far to look at what she performed.

So, at Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” stop at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia on July 2 2024, the following songs were performed (credit: Setlist.FM)

Set 1:

HISS

Thot S**t

Freak Nasty

Megan’s Piano

Set 2:

Gift and a Curse

Hot Girl

Kitty Kat

Cobra

Plan B

Cognac Queen

Big Ole Freak

Girls in the Hood

BOA

Sex Talk

Realer

What's New

Captain Hook

Set: 3

Broke His Heart (interlude)

Ride or Die (interlude)

NDA

Wanna Be (GloRilla cover) (with GloRilla)

WAP (Cardi B cover)

Don't Stop

Where Them Girls At

Cash S**t

Body

Savage (Remix)