Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

National Cinema Day 2022: Which Liverpool cinemas are offering discounted tickets?

Grab a cinema ticket for £3.

By Emma Dukes
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:14 am
<p>Image: Adobe</p>

Image: Adobe

On Saturday 3 September, hundreds of cinemas across the UK are coming together for National Cinema Day.

Organised by Cinema First, National Cinema Day allows you to visit your local cinema at a fraction of the standard cost.

Participating sites are offering tickets to all screenings from just £3 - extra charges may be added for premium screenings.

Most Popular

    Cinemas are showing a mix of recently-released films and much loved classics, including E.T.

    Several venues across Liverpool are involved in the offer and Odeon venues are not charging extra for IMAX.

    Participating Liverpool cinemas

    📽️ Odeon Liverpool One

    📽️ Odeon Liverpool Switch Island

    📽️ FACT Picturehouse

    📽️ Plaza Cinema, Waterloo

    📽️ Showcase Liverpool

    CinemasLiverpool