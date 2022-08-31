National Cinema Day 2022: Which Liverpool cinemas are offering discounted tickets?

Grab a cinema ticket for £3.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Image: Adobe

On Saturday 3 September, hundreds of cinemas across the UK are coming together for National Cinema Day.

Organised by Cinema First, National Cinema Day allows you to visit your local cinema at a fraction of the standard cost.

Participating sites are offering tickets to all screenings from just £3 - extra charges may be added for premium screenings.

Cinemas are showing a mix of recently-released films and much loved classics, including E.T.

Several venues across Liverpool are involved in the offer and Odeon venues are not charging extra for IMAX.

Participating Liverpool cinemas

📽️ Odeon Liverpool One

📽️ Odeon Liverpool Switch Island

📽️ FACT Picturehouse

📽️ Plaza Cinema, Waterloo