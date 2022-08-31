National Cinema Day 2022: Which Liverpool cinemas are offering discounted tickets?
Grab a cinema ticket for £3.
Image: Adobe
On Saturday 3 September, hundreds of cinemas across the UK are coming together for National Cinema Day.
Organised by Cinema First, National Cinema Day allows you to visit your local cinema at a fraction of the standard cost.
Participating sites are offering tickets to all screenings from just £3 - extra charges may be added for premium screenings.
Cinemas are showing a mix of recently-released films and much loved classics, including E.T.
Several venues across Liverpool are involved in the offer and Odeon venues are not charging extra for IMAX.
Participating Liverpool cinemas
📽️ Odeon Liverpool One
📽️ Odeon Liverpool Switch Island
📽️ FACT Picturehouse
📽️ Plaza Cinema, Waterloo
📽️ Showcase Liverpool