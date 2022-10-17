New entertainment venue set to open in Liverpool this winter - what to expect from Gravity
Gravity Active Entertainment is opening a new venue in Liverpool, this winter.
Representing a £10 million investment and a new entertainment venue is coming to Liverpool ONE.
Set to open this winter, the venue will span the two upper floors of the former Debenhams.
Gravity will feature an outside rooftop space, an e-karting experience, bowling, urban golf, food hall, bar and live entertainment.
Most Popular
Gravity Liverpool ONE is anticipated to attract over 700,000 visitors per year and will employ more than 250 people from the local community.
The rooftop terrace is expected to be the biggest in Liverpool and much of the venue’s design is inspired by Japan.
Advertisement
Michael Harrison, co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Gravity, said: “This is our biggest investment yet and we are delighted to be collaborating with Grosvenor, at a destination that has continued to perform positively despite the recent market challenges. As a business, we are getting stronger all the time and we have no doubt that we will control one million square feet of the high street within the next two years.”