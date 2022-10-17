Gravity Active Entertainment is opening a new venue in Liverpool, this winter.

Representing a £10 million investment and a new entertainment venue is coming to Liverpool ONE.

Set to open this winter, the venue will span the two upper floors of the former Debenhams.

Gravity will feature an outside rooftop space, an e-karting experience, bowling, urban golf, food hall, bar and live entertainment.

Gravity Liverpool ONE is anticipated to attract over 700,000 visitors per year and will employ more than 250 people from the local community.

Design plans for the venue.

The rooftop terrace is expected to be the biggest in Liverpool and much of the venue’s design is inspired by Japan.

