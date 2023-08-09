Register
Nine free things to do in Liverpool this summer that are perfect for the whole family

Fun for the family that doesn’t break the bank.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

The summer holidays are well underway but, there is still plenty of time to enjoy quality time with the kids before they return to school.

However, trying to come up with fun activities - that don’t break the bank - to fill the full six weeks can be tricky.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have done the research for you and created a list of our favourite, FREE activities, perfect for the whole family.

So, without further ado, here are nine family-friendly activities to enjoy in Liverpool this summer.

Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere will come to Great George Square on Sunday, August 20, featuring the intricate creations of local artists including windmills, giant butterflies, bikes, bridges and other impressive structures. The family friendly festival will also feature street theatre performances as well as ‘have-a-go’ music and craft workshops and facepainting.

1. Explore ‘Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere’

Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere will come to Great George Square on Sunday, August 20, featuring the intricate creations of local artists including windmills, giant butterflies, bikes, bridges and other impressive structures. The family friendly festival will also feature street theatre performances as well as 'have-a-go' music and craft workshops and facepainting.

1. Explore 'Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere'

The Museum of Liverpool on the city’s waterfront is perfect for a day out with the kids. The collections span more than 10,000 years of Merseyside’s history, including social and community history, archaeology and transport. There is also The Little Liverpool gallery - a hands-on fantasy world for young visitors and their family.

2. Visit the Museum of Liverpool

The Museum of Liverpool on the city's waterfront is perfect for a day out with the kids. The collections span more than 10,000 years of Merseyside's history, including social and community history, archaeology and transport. There is also The Little Liverpool gallery - a hands-on fantasy world for young visitors and their family.

2. Visit the Museum of Liverpool

Rice Lane City Farm is a free to visit farm at the site of the old Walton cemetery. There are tons of farmyard animals to see, as well as a petting farm!

3. See the animals at Rice Lane City Farm

Rice Lane City Farm is a free to visit farm at the site of the old Walton cemetery. There are tons of farmyard animals to see, as well as a petting farm!

3. See the animals at Rice Lane City Farm

For those rainy days, Liverpool Central Library has a family area with a child friendly environment. It features a wide range of child friendly books and computers to use.

4. Take a trip to Liverpool Central Library

For those rainy days, Liverpool Central Library has a family area with a child friendly environment. It features a wide range of child friendly books and computers to use.

4. Take a trip to Liverpool Central Library

