The summer holidays are well underway but, there is still plenty of time to enjoy quality time with the kids before they return to school.

However, trying to come up with fun activities - that don’t break the bank - to fill the full six weeks can be tricky.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have done the research for you and created a list of our favourite, FREE activities, perfect for the whole family.

So, without further ado, here are nine family-friendly activities to enjoy in Liverpool this summer.

1 . Explore ‘Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere’ Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere will come to Great George Square on Sunday, August 20, featuring the intricate creations of local artists including windmills, giant butterflies, bikes, bridges and other impressive structures. The family friendly festival will also feature street theatre performances as well as ‘have-a-go’ music and craft workshops and facepainting. Photo: Liverpool City Council

2 . Visit the Museum of Liverpool The Museum of Liverpool on the city’s waterfront is perfect for a day out with the kids. The collections span more than 10,000 years of Merseyside’s history, including social and community history, archaeology and transport. There is also The Little Liverpool gallery - a hands-on fantasy world for young visitors and their family. Photo: kmiragaya - stock.adobe.com

3 . See the animals at Rice Lane City Farm Rice Lane City Farm is a free to visit farm at the site of the old Walton cemetery. There are tons of farmyard animals to see, as well as a petting farm! Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia

4 . Take a trip to Liverpool Central Library For those rainy days, Liverpool Central Library has a family area with a child friendly environment. It features a wide range of child friendly books and computers to use. Photo: kmiragaya - stock.adobe.com