Tickets are still available for the NSPCC's Carols by Candlelight at the Metropolitan Cathedral.

An NSPCC carol concert at the city’s Metropolitan Cathedral will celebrate local choirs and festive music.

There are still tickets available for the event on 5 December, with music from Whitefield Primary School Choir, PopVox, Cheshire Chord Company and Wirral Youth Brass.

Liverpool-born actor Joe McGann will be reading at the event.

Tickets are being sold for £10 each and children under-16 attend for free when accompanied by an adult.

Doors to the event, which is being sponsored by Home Bargains, will open at 6.45pm. The performance starts at 7pm and is expected to finish at 8.30pm.

The following evening at 7pm on 6 December will see BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver host Carols by Candlelight in the beautiful surroundings of Blackburn Cathedral.

There will be performances from the 2nd Rossendale Scout band, Local Vocals, Connected Voices choir and St Andrews Primary School.

Janette Drew, NSPCC Merseyside and Cheshire Community Fundraising Manager, said: “Tickets are still on sale for these two brilliant events and we’re grateful to Joe and Graham for joining in with the festivities.

“It’s a wonderful way to start Christmas and we’d encourage everyone to come along, have a good sing and raise money for the NSPCC.”