NTAs 2022: shortlist revealed including Time’s Stephen Graham and Lee Mack - how to vote and full shortlist
Merseyside’s strong representation at this year’s National Television Awards.
The shortlist for the 2022 National Television Awards has been revealed this morning, with Liverpool and Merseyside represented in a number of categories.
Now in its thirteenth year, the National Television Awards is Britain’s leading TV awards event where all the winners are chosen exclusively by viewers.
Many millions of votes are cast each year via post, telephone and online. The results are revealed live on ITV in a spectacular celebration of the nation’s most loved stars and shows.
Most Popular
Who from Merseyside is involved in the awards ceremony? Liverpoolworld has had a look at the contenders.
Who from Merseyside is nominated for an award?
Southport born Lee Mack is up for two National Television awards this year, with his game show The 1% Club and sitcom Not Going Out up for both the Quiz Game Show and Comedy Show award.
The gritty BBC One drama Time, starring Stephen Graham, is also up for a Best New Drama award; Graham was one of the lead actors in the show alongside Sean Bean. The Kirkby born actor’s role in the drama has seen him also earn a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor earlier this year.
Two natives of Wallasey also feature on the shortlist - Shirley Ballas in her lead judge role sees Strictly Come Dancing up for the Talent Show award while Paul Hollywood’s involvement in The Great British Bake Off has seen the show earn itself a place on the Factual Entertainment shortlist.
How do I vote in the National Television Awards?
Voting is now open for the National Television Awards 2022 on the show’s official website. The voting process is simple - just click the image of who or what you want to nominate and then enter in your email details at the end.
The voting will close at 12:00pm on September 15 2022 and will be added to votes received in the first round of voting.
NTA full shortlist
The full list of categories and nominees for the National Television Awards 2022 are as follows:
New Drama
- Heartstopper
- Time
- Trigger Point
- This Is Going To Hurt
Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
- Britain’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Authored Documentary
- Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism
- Tom Parker: Inside My Head
- Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek
- Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
- Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Returning Drama
- Bridgerton
- The Split
- Peaky Blinders
- Call The Midwife
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammon
- Ant & Dec
- Graham Norton
- Bradley Walsh
Factual Entertainment
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs
- The Great British Bake Off
- Gogglebox
Drama Performance
- Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton
- Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point
- Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders
- Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Taskmaster
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night
- The Graham Norton Show
- I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Serial Drama
- Neighbours
- Emmerdale
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
Expert
- Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet
- Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show
- Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm
- Jay Blades - The Repair Shop
Serial Drama Performance
- Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders
- Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale
- Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders
- Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale
Quiz Game Show
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Beat the Chasers
- The 1% Club
- In for a Penny
Rising Star
- Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton
- Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper
- Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper
- Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street
Daytime
- This Morning
- The Chase
- Loose Women
- The Repair Shop
Comedy
- Derry Girls
- After Life
- Not Going Out
- Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
- Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer
- David Williams - Britain’s Got Talent
- RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing
When are the National Television Awards?
The National Television Awards 2022 will screen on ITV on September 15th 2022 - the ceremony itself will begin at 7:30pm.
How to get tickets for the National Television Awards
Gold Star VIP and Premium VIP experience tickets have now sold out however Red Carpet Experience, VIP Experience and General Admission tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.
Tickets for the event start at £40.00 plus booking fee.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.