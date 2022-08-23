Merseyside’s strong representation at this year’s National Television Awards.

The shortlist for the 2022 National Television Awards has been revealed this morning, with Liverpool and Merseyside represented in a number of categories.

Now in its thirteenth year, the National Television Awards is Britain’s leading TV awards event where all the winners are chosen exclusively by viewers.

Many millions of votes are cast each year via post, telephone and online. The results are revealed live on ITV in a spectacular celebration of the nation’s most loved stars and shows.

Who from Merseyside is involved in the awards ceremony? Liverpoolworld has had a look at the contenders.

Who from Merseyside is nominated for an award?

(From left to right) Lee Mack, Stephen Graham, Shirley Ballas and Paul Hollywood could walk away with a National Television Award this year.

Southport born Lee Mack is up for two National Television awards this year, with his game show The 1% Club and sitcom Not Going Out up for both the Quiz Game Show and Comedy Show award.

The gritty BBC One drama Time , starring Stephen Graham , is also up for a Best New Drama award; Graham was one of the lead actors in the show alongside Sean Bean. The Kirkby born actor’s role in the drama has seen him also earn a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor earlier this year.

Two natives of Wallasey also feature on the shortlist - Shirley Ballas in her lead judge role sees Strictly Come Dancing up for the Talent Show award while Paul Hollywood’s involvement in The Great British Bake Off has seen the show earn itself a place on the Factual Entertainment shortlist.

How do I vote in the National Television Awards?

Voting is now open for the National Television Awards 2022 on the show’s official website . The voting process is simple - just click the image of who or what you want to nominate and then enter in your email details at the end.

The voting will close at 12:00pm on September 15 2022 and will be added to votes received in the first round of voting.

NTA full shortlist

The full list of categories and nominees for the National Television Awards 2022 are as follows:

New Drama

Heartstopper

Time

Trigger Point

This Is Going To Hurt

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Authored Documentary

Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

The Split

Peaky Blinders

Call The Midwife

TV Presenter

Alison Hammon

Ant & Dec

Graham Norton

Bradley Walsh

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Gogglebox

Drama Performance

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton

Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point

Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders

Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Taskmaster

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night

The Graham Norton Show

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Serial Drama

Neighbours

Emmerdale

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Expert

Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet

Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show

Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm

Jay Blades - The Repair Shop

Serial Drama Performance

Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders

Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale

Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders

Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Beat the Chasers

The 1% Club

In for a Penny

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton

Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper

Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper

Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street

Daytime

This Morning

The Chase

Loose Women

The Repair Shop

Comedy

Derry Girls

After Life

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer

David Williams - Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing

When are the National Television Awards?

The National Television Awards 2022 will screen on ITV on September 15th 2022 - the ceremony itself will begin at 7:30pm.

How to get tickets for the National Television Awards

Gold Star VIP and Premium VIP experience tickets have now sold out however Red Carpet Experience, VIP Experience and General Admission tickets are still available through Ticketmaster .

Tickets for the event start at £40.00 plus booking fee.