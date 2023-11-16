As we gear up for the most wonderful time of the year, here is everything you need to know about Liverpool’s 2023 Christmas Market.

Liverpool Christmas Market will return to the city once again this year, with a range of family-friendly activities, winter booze and traditional food stalls available.

Taking place at St George’s Plateau and William Brown Street, the market will feature artisan stalls, independent vendors and is handily located right next to Lime Street station.

Liverpool Christmas Market 2023 dates and opening times

Liverpool’s Christmas Market will return on November 18 and run until Christmas Eve. The stalls will open at 11.00am each day and close at 10.00pm.

Liverpool Christmas market 2019. Image: Liverpool City Council

What is on offer?

A range of food stalls and activities will be available, as well as independent sellers. Expect mulled wine stalls, a new Bavarian bar, German sausages and vegan options too. The tipi bar, ski bar, windmill bar, Santa Land rides, big wheel, and the snow slide will all return this year, however, a full list of traders has not yet been released. Most stalls will be cashless.

Will there be an ice rink at Liverpool Christmas Market?