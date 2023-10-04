It’s not too late to grab a stein of beer, don some lederhosen and dance to an Oompah band .... or just enjoy some Oktoberfest inspired food in the city’s restaurants.

Get ready to raise your steins! Oktoberfest, the biggest beer festival on the planet, is still going strong in Liverpool.

First held in Munich in 1810, more than six million international and national visitors now attend the event in the German city. Keen to get in on the action, many other places around the world now host their own version of the Bavarian festival.

The original is held annually from mid to late September - which non-native German speakers often find confusing due to the name - and the event culminates around the first Sunday in October.

However, in Liverpool, the party continues throughout October and there are a host of events and celebrations you can enjoy in the city. We have put together a selection below, including the UK’s biggest Oktoberfest....

Oktoberfest Liverpool

Oktoberfest Liverpool at Exhibition Centre

🍻 The organisers claim this is one of the UK’s biggest Oktoberfests. The three day extravaganza takes over the city’s waterfront Exhibition Centre from October 26 to 28, with thousands of people expected to attend. The event features live oompah bands, steins of beer, food vendors, plenty of lederhosen, and a huge 30m bar.

💬 Paul Laing from Oktoberfest Liverpool said: “We can offer a taste of authentic Bavarian culture right here in Liverpool and we’re hoping people will get dressed up to enjoy the entertainment, food and of course the beer! It’s going to be an unforgettable three days full of fun and entertainment.”

🗓️ Sessions take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6pm-11pm with an extra session on Saturday from 12-5pm. Tickets are priced at £16 and are available at www.ticketquarter.co.uk

Honest Burger Smashtoberfest Special

🍔 If an all out lederhosen-clad booze up is not really your thing, you can still get a taste of Oktoberfest at Honest Burger, who have launched a Bavarian inspired Smashtoberfest Special. The burger is a build of double-smashed beef patties, Bavarian smoked cheese, shoestring fries, pickles, and onions, pulled together with a homemade currywurst mayo (a nod to Berlin’s favourite street food).

🗓️ The Smashtoberfest Burger is available from October 3 to 30 and is is priced at £14.80, when served with chips. Diners can also get traditional two-pint steins of Brooklyn Pilsner for £10.

The Smashtoberfest Burger at Honest Burgers. Image: Honest Burgers

Bundobust

🥨 At Bundobust , Indian Street food has been combined with the Oktoberfest vibe as Bundo Pretzel, Currywurst Koftas, Moong & Sauerkraut Fritters, Prost Pickles and Bataka Salat have been added to the menu of the Bold Street restaurant. A list of special German beers is also be available until 15 October.

Hangar 34

📯 Oktoberfest comes to the Baltic Triangle for a huge Bavarian Celebration at Hangar34 . There will be live Oompah bands, plus Bavarian beats and a party atmosphere. Authentic German food will be served at traditional Oktoberfest rows of tables, along with authentic beer.

. There will be live Oompah bands, plus Bavarian beats and a party atmosphere. Authentic German food will be served at traditional Oktoberfest rows of tables, along with authentic beer. 🗓️ Festivities begin at noon on Saturday October 14. Tickets are £15 each and available from Skiddle .

Bierkeller

🍺 Liverpool’s Bierkeller is celebrating with Oktoberfest Live every Saturday in October. They offer a twist on the classic Oompah-inspired songs and games. A rotating ‘mega hit’ duo, trio or four-piece band will get you up and dancing and after the band finishes, the afterparty begins - including dancing on the benches.

is celebrating with Oktoberfest Live every Saturday in October. They offer a twist on the classic Oompah-inspired songs and games. A rotating ‘mega hit’ duo, trio or four-piece band will get you up and dancing and after the band finishes, the afterparty begins - including dancing on the benches. 🗓️ Tickets cost £20 and include: reserved table and show admission, a Stein cocktail or stein of haus bier or cider, mini Jager or Schnapps and a super-sized Pretzel. Doors Open at 8:45pm and tickets are available on the Bierkeller website .

Camp and Furnace