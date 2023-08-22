The X-Factor star is touring in support of his latest album, Marry Me.

Olly Murs is set to perform in Liverpool on Tuesday (August 22) after the concert was previously postponed.

Fans will flock to the M&S Bank Arena to see the singer, who is touring in support of his latest album, Marry Me.

The summer tour will see Murs perform at a series of outdoor venues across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Here is everything you need to know about his visit to Liverpool...

Who is Olly Murs’ support act for his summer tour?

Scouting For Girls will be opening for Murs on a number of dates on his tour in August 2023. The band will be appearing for selected appearances, including Liverpool.

What is the setlist?

A setlist for the Liverpool gig has not been officially released, however, a potential setlist can be found here.

Are tickets still available?

According to Ticketmaster, tickets are no longer available online, but may be available at the box office.

What time will the Liverpool concert start?