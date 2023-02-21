The iconic On The Waterfront Festival returns to Liverpool this summer- here’s how you can get tickets

The Waterfront festival returns to Liverpool’s Pier Head this summer, following a triumphant debut in 2021 which attracted over 40,000 people, the 4-day festival has just revealed the line-up for the finale show on Sunday July 2, curating a northern powerhouse of legendary bands.

Manchester icons James, Liverpool outfit The Coral and fellow Liverpool band Red Rum Club have all been announced for the festival. James, whose performance coincides with the bands 40th Anniversary tour and soon to be released double album which features a full orchestra and gospel choir in celebration, are a band entwined in the soundtrack of a generation and undoubtedly one of the UK’s most enduring success stories.

Having sold over 25 million copies and released over 16 studio albums to date, and more recently their ‘James Lasted’ tour selling out in a matter of hours, proves that as they approach their fourth decade, they’re showing no signs of sitting down.

Jim from James said: “We are pleased and excited to announce our performance at ‘On the Waterfront’. What an incredible setting to do a gig. We love playing Liverpool. The people have such heart and are always up for a good time. A definite highlight for our 40th anniversary year. See you there”

Next up is The Coral. The Liverpool band which emerged in the early 2000’s and originally signed to the lauded Deltasonic label, has been hailed as changing the musical landscape, paving the way for an exciting new scene, spawning a new wave of guitar bands. Their 2002 eponymous debut album was nominated for a Mercury Prize and over the years have bagged themselves five Top Ten UK albums and eight Top 40 singles including timeless classics ‘Dreaming of You’, ‘Pass It On’ and ‘In the Morning’ to name a few.

The all-day festival forms part of a 4-day weekend of entertainment with Liverpool’s iconic Three Graces and River Mersey as its iconic backdrop, and Sunday’s session undisputedly a Mersey paradise for live music lovers.

On The Waterfront Festival returns to Liverpool (Photo: On The Waterfront)

How to get tickets to On The Waterfront 2023