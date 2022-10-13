A free solar system trail is coming to Liverpool - here’s all you need to know.

Our Place in Space is an 8.1km trail which will launch tomorrow (October 14) and run until November 6.

Beginning on Church Street in the heart of the city centre and running along the riverside all the way to Otterspool, Our Place in Space is free to visit and features scale models of the sun and planets, recreated as contemporary art sculptures.

Colourful arches house each planet with an arrow and the name of the planet lit up in Las Vegas style lights.

The Our Place in Space trail includes events and creative education programmes taking place across the city.

The project aims to bring our solar system down to Earth and send us soaring into the stars to find new perspectives and reconsider what it means to live life on our planet.

The trail is accompanied by the free Our Place in Space augmented reality app, available on Apple and Android, which allows users to take a journey through the solarsystem, experiencing the planets in augmented reality and considering 10,000 years of human history on Earth.

On the trail, users are invited to collect space souvenirs, including characters from the world of Oliver Jeffers, as well as launch a personalised star into space.

What’s been said?

Oliver Jeffers, internationally renowned artist and author said: “For centuries, we’ve defined ourselves by who we are and who we’re not. Which side we choose, on what ground we stand, who and what we fight for. A human story, that lives merely in human minds. But with distance comes perspective – and what happens to our perspective on everything whenwe look back at Earth from space?

“Our Place in Space is a playful experiment that asks: What is the difference between ‘us’ and ‘them’? Which side are we on, and if we look back at ourselves from vastness of outer space – alone on our tiny planet, the only one that can harbour life – should there be any ‘sides’ at all?”

Our Place in Space has been designed by Oliver Jeffers with leading astrophysicist Professor Stephen Smartt and a creative team led by Nerve Centre, Northern Ireland’s leading creative media arts centre.

Local partners helping to bring Our Place in Space to Liverpool include Culture Liverpool, Liverpool City Council, Liverpool BID Company and Canal & Riverside Trust.

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “We are delighted that UNBOXED have chosen Liverpool as a stop for Our Place In Space this year.

“As the solar system takes over our city centre we are celebrating the return of our major festival River of Light, welcoming the World Gymnastic Championships 2022 and are the centre of the art world as Tate Liverpool plays host to The Turner Prize.

“Liverpool is the only place to be this Autumn for brilliant, free entertainment.”

What activities will there be?

Trail Lift-Off: October 15, 10am-4pm.

📍Church Street

Welcome the trail with Mark the Science Guy, musicians, aliens and special guests who will provide a cosmic experience for all the family.

Space Art Graffiti workshops: October 15-November 5, 9.30am-11.30am.

📍Zap Arts

Make some space with graffiti artists and bring home your own poster of the solar system.

Oliver Jeffers book signing: October 15, 12pm-2pm.

📍Waterstones, Liverpool ONE

Meet the artist behind Our Place in Space and have your favourite Oliver Jeffers book signed at this special event.

Oliver Jeffers in conversation about Our Place in Space: October 15, 6pm-7pm.

📍Tate Liverpool

Join Oliver Jeffers for an exploration of his work, including the inspiration behind Our Place in Space.

Swing at Saturn: October 22, 2-3pm.

📍Coburg Wharf (near Saturn)

Pack your dancing shoes and learn to swing with local jazz outfit Swingology on the Coburg Wharf.

Silent Disco: October 21, 4pm (families) and 8pm (adults).

📍St Luke’s Bombed out Church

Choose from a spooky halloween soundtrack, Celestial Incantations by The Sounds of Space Project or a space themed soundtrack in the iconic city centre venue.

Family tours of the planets: October 23-27, 12pm and 3pm.

📍Sun to Mars

Go on a tour of the planets with Professor Lukey Luke.

Here We Are film screening: October 24, 1.30pm.

📍The Everyman Cinema

A special screening of the film inspired by the acclaimed Oliver Jeffers’ book of the same name.

Creative workshops: October 26-29, 10am-4pm.

📍Quaker Meeting House

Join the creative learning team for workshops in coding, Minecraft and digital fabrication.

Stories, music and crafts with Storybox: October 29, 1pm-3pm.

📍Liverpool Central Library

Books come to life through storytelling, games, music and crafts for children.

Moon gazing: October 30, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

📍Miller and Carter, Otterspool

Join Liverpool Astronomical Association for a fascinating look at Earth’s closest neighbour.

Solar gazing: November 5, 3pm.

📍Liverpool Central Library Terrace

Explore the Sun and the Liverpool skyline with Liverpool Astronomical Association.