Paul Curtis is a Liverpool-based artist specialising in street art and large murals. Since 2017, he has created more than 200 public pieces, largely in Liverpool and Wirral but also in locations across the UK. Now, he's launched his first-ever exhibition at the iconic Royal Liver Building, bringing together a selection of his work under one roof.

At the launch of the exhibition, Paul told LiverpoolWorld: "We've called it 'In One Place' and that was the one of the reasons. I've done a lot of work but it is scattered around the city. Anyone can go and see street art but I felt it would be nice to have a sort of collection of my work, it's easier and actually I think there's a lot of pieces here, that people didn't even realise I did, and it's actually been a trip down memory lane for me."

Paul first came to prominence with his very first piece of street art For All Liverpool's Liver Birds. An instant success, there were soon queues of people eager to have their pictures taken with the wings. The piece has since become part of Liverpool's fabric and continues to attract tourists to Jamaica Street to become a Liver Bird themselves.

In September 2023, Paul returned to Jamaica Street to paint a striking mural of Liverpool poet Levi Tefari. One of the UK's most popular performance poets, he has worked locally, nationally and internationally. Levi told LiverpoolWorld: “It’s an amazing feeling to be the subject of such a popular artist.”

Levi Tafari mural in the Baltic Triangle. Image: Emily Bonner

Paul wasn't always an artist; he was a geologist in the oil industry for 15 years, but it was redundancy in 2015 and an extended period of unemployment that led to him picking up his brushes. His exhibition In One Place is free and on display at The Royal Liver Building until the 23 February.