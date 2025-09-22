Over 50 unique Gromit Unleashed 3 sculptures, including one designed by Paul McCartney, will be auctioned for charity at Cribbs Mall, Bristol, with proceeds supporting Bristol Children's Hospital.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved Gromit Unleashed 3 sculptures will be going under the hammer on October 2 in a spectacular charity auction at the Gromit Unleashed Pavillion at Cribbs Mall, Bristol.

The auction will be presided by the esteemed auctioneer, Helena Newman, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, with all money raised going to The Grand Appeal, who support Bristol Children’s Hospital and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St Michael’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection includes over 50 unique sculptures featuring the iconic duo Wallace & Gromit, Norbot, Shaun the Sheep and the infamous Feather McGraw, alongside a Gromit Unleashed Minatare Collection.

Stars from the sculpture collection include Yellow Submarine in collaboration and signed by Paul McCartney, Gromit Woody, in collaboration with Pixar; Netflix’s Wednesday; Love, Actually in partnership with Richard Curtis; Darth McGraw in collaboration with Lucasfilm, Poppy in collaboration with DreamWorks, Starcatcher by Oliver Jeffers, El Plumas by Jorge R. Guitiérrez and Big Friendly Wallace inspired by Roald Dahl’s Big Friendly Giant.

Yellow Submarine in collaboration and signed by Paul McCartney is one of over 50 sculptures that will be auctioned off in October to raise money for the Grand Appeal | The Grand Appeal

The auction line-up is completed by the new addition of an authenticated print of Banksy’s Toxic Mary, which has been gifted to the charity by a long-term benefactor.

Nicola Masters, director, The Grand Appeal commented: “This is the moment when Aardman’s beloved sculptures of Wallace, Gromit, Feather McGraw and Norbot are auctioned to help to save lives and support sick children and babies by supporting The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful to everyone who has supported Gromit Unleashed 3 to date, whether by entering the Treasured Island raffle, buying trail souvenirs, downloading the dedicated app, participating in Hot Dog Dash or sponsoring a sculpture.

“Now it’s time to wave goodbye to our incredible cast, as we invite bidders to take home their own sculpture on auction night by coming forward now and registering to bid on October 2.”

On the night, the auction is open to serious bidders only, but fans and supporters don’t need to miss out. The auction will also be live streamed to enable fans to watch from home. For interested bidders, to register to attend the auction or bid online please complete the form on The Grand Appeal website grandappeal.org.uk/auction.

The Grand Appeal

Helena Newman, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, commented: “I’m honoured to host this truly extraordinary auction bringing together the creative genius of some of the most iconic names in art, film music and literature who, in partnership with Aardman, have created something truly unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From sculpture designs inspired by characters from Pixar’s Toy Story, the works of Roald Dahl and Lucasfilm to Paul McCartney and Richard Curtis, this is a truly once-in-a-lifetime collection, where these beloved Aardman characters are reimagined.

“Every sculpture has been purposefully created with the intention of supporting The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children’s Hospital, during the charity’s 30th anniversary year, making this auction a landmark event in support of sick children and babies.”

For those still wanting one last look before the auction, The Greatest Dog Show on Earth brings together all 54 sculptures under one roof at Cribbs Mall until September 28, the first and only time the full collection are on show together. Tickets for the exhibition are available to buy at grandappeal.org.uk/exhibition.

Gromiteers can also enter the raffle to win Treasured Island for just £5, one of the 2025 sculptures, while a new range of Gromit Unleashed 3 souvenirs is available to buy in our store at Cribbs Mall and online