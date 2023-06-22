Register
Peaky Blinders returns to Merseyside with an exciting new exhibition

You can see some of the show’s most iconic costumes.

By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

A special exhibition of costumes from hit TV show Peaky Blinders is coming to the Wirral this weekend. Despite being set in Birmingham, many of the scenes were filmed at locations across Merseyside, including the beautiful village of Port Sunlight.

Set inside the magnificent Bridge Cottage, the exciting Peaky Blinders exhibition will launch on Saturday (June 24) giving fans the chance to see an intimate display of six costumes - including a dress worn by Helen McCrory as Polly Gray and a suit worn by Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons.

There will also be a Peaky Blinders themed pop-up shop filled with gifts, books, memorabilia and the opportunity to wander through the nearby locations which featured in the iconic series.

    Details: The exhibition will run from June 24–September 10 2023, from Wednesday–Sunday between 10am–4pm. Bridge Cottage, Port Sunlight.

    Tickets: Tickets are £5/£3 concession and under 12s go free. Pre-booking is advised!

    Bridge Cottage. Image: Peter I. Vardy, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia CommonsBridge Cottage. Image: Peter I. Vardy, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
    Bridge Cottage. Image: Peter I. Vardy, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
