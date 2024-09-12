Dua Lipa Liverpool: Pop superstar to play at Anfield in 2025 - dates, tickets, set list
Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa will perform at Anfield next summer, as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour. The announcement follows her highly anticipated debut on the Pyramid Stage as the Friday night headliner at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival earlier this summer.
The ‘One Kiss’ superstar, who has won seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards, will perform at the home of Liverpool FC on Tuesday June 24, 2025.
Tickets will go on general sale later this month - at 10am on Friday September 20. LFC season ticket holders and LFC members can register online before Monday September 16, 2024, for a chance to purchase up to four tickets at an exclusive pre-sale, which will take place from 10am Thursday 19 September.
The English/Albanian singer and songwriter has already confirmed a number of other UK dates on her huge global tour:
- Royal Albert Hall, London - October, Thursday 17, 2024
- Wembley Stadium, London - Friday, June 20, 2025
- Wembley Stadium, London - Saturday, June 21, 2025
- Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - Tuesday June 24, 2025
Anfield has hosted a number of huge global acts in recent years, including The Rolling Stones and Elton John. This summer the stadium hosted over 250,000 music fans across a memorable five nights for Taylor Swift and P!nk concerts.
Dua Lipa played Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in April 2022 as part of her postponed UK and Europe tour to support of the release of ‘Future Nostalgia’, her second studio album.
Her set list for the the Radical Optimism tour includes:
- Training Season
- One Kiss
- Illusion
- Break My Heart
- Levitating
- These Walls
- Be the One
- Love Again
- Pretty Please
- Hallucinate
- New Rules
- Electricity
- Cold Heart
- Happy for You
- Physical1
- Don’t Start Now
- Houdini
For more information on her Anfield performance you can visit http://www.liverpoolfc.com/dualipa, while further tour information can also be found at www.dualipa.com.
