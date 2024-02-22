Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular name in comedy has been announced for the Southport Comedy Festival 2024, joining an already star-studded line-up.

Jason Byrne is the sixth big name to be announced for the 17-day festival, which will be held for a fourth year at Victoria Park.

Ben Elton, Omid Djalili, Henning Wehn, Jimeoin and Dan Nightingale have already been confirmed for the huge event, with more exciting names expected to be announced soon. Byrne will take to the stage on Saturday October 12, as part of his brand-new show ‘NO SHOW’ tour, which promises to have the audience 'in stitches'.

The iconic Ben Elton, known for co-writing the massively popular series Blackadder and creating a host of other shows, will perform at the festival on Wednesday, October 9.

When is the Southport Comedy Festival 2024?

The Southport Comedy Festival will take place over 17 days at Victoria Park, Southport, from September 27 to October 13 2024. The festival will be held for a fourth year in a luxury heated and seated marquee.

Line-up, prices and how to get tickets

Dan Nightingale and Fiends: Wednesday, October 2 - £16

Wednesday, October 2 - £16 Henning Wehn: Thursday, October 3 - £24.50

Thursday, October 3 - £24.50 Ben Elton: Wednesday, October 9 - £32.50.

Wednesday, October 9 - £32.50. Jimeoin: Thursday, October 10 - £19.50

Thursday, October 10 - £19.50 Omid Djalili: Friday, October 11 - £28.

Friday, October 11 - £28. Jason Byrne: Saturday, October 12 - £26.50.