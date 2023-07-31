Register
Popular Liverpool venue to host Barbie party - and the best dressed wins £150 bar tab

Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

By Emma Dukes
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:12 BST

Dubbed the city’s ‘sassiest venue’, Tonight Josephine is set to host Liverpool’s first ever Barbie party.

Partygoers are encouraged to wear their best plastic fantastic Barbie fancy dress and the iconic pink venue will be adding Barbie and Ken mugshots to their infamous toilets to mark the event.

Celebrating the launch of the new Barbie movie, Tonight Josephine will award the ‘best dressed’ attendee with a £150 bar tab to spend at the venue, and there will also be a life sized Barbie box so guests can pose for great pictures.

    Tickets for the event on Friday, August 4, are £10 per person with everyone receiving a limited edition bubblegum flavoured Barbiecore Cocktail made up of Au Vodka bubblegum, blue curaçao, monin cherry blossom, prosecco, lemon and soda.

    Perri Palmer, Head of Brand at Tonight Josephine, said: “It’s Barbie mania at the moment and after an incredibly successful party in our Birmingham branch, we’re so excited to host Liverpool’s first Barbie party.

    “We want to see everyone’s best Barbie themed outfits and guests can get involved in our Barbie games hosted by our very own drag queens. It’s going to be a night to remember so come on Barbies, let’s go party!”

    Details: Tonight Josephine’s Liverpool Barbie party will take place on Friday, August 4 from 8-11pm. 

