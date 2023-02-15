Pretty Woman, the musical adaptation of one of Hollywood’s most adored romantic films of all time, is set to tour across the UK from autumn, including a one-week stop in Liverpool. The tour, which begins on October 17 at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham, is expected to last until spring 2024, with further dates to be announced.
Pretty Woman: The Musical is based on the story of an unexpected love between a Hollywood prostitute and a wealthy businessman in the late 1980s and features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The stage show, which stars Aimee Atkinson as Vivian Ward (Six, On The Heights) and Danny Mac (White Christmas, Sunset Boulevard), premiered in the West End in early 2020 and has since earned rave reviews from critics. After the pandemic, the musical was moved to the Savoy Theatre, where it is still performed today.
The musical’s casting will be released ahead of the tour, according to Whatsonstage. Here’s all you need to know about Pretty Woman: The Musical, including ticket information.
When is Pretty Woman: The Musical coming to Liverpool?
Pretty Woman:The Musical is coming to Liverpool Empire from January 23 to February 3, 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
How to get Pretty Woman: The Musical tour tickets
Tickets for Pretty Woman: The Musical are on sale now via ATG Tickets. Ticket prices start from just £13.
Pretty Woman: The Musical UK tour - full list
2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 17 - October 28: The Alexandra, Birmingham
October 31 - November 11: Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol
November 14 - November 25: Theatre Royal Glasgow, Glasgow
November 27 - December 2: New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 4 - December 9: New Theatre Oxford, Oxford
December 14 - December 23: Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees
2024
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 23 - February 3 - Liverpool Empire, Liverpool
February 12 - February 17 - New Wimbledon Theatre, Wimbledon
February 20 - February 24 - Grand Opera House York, York
March 5 - March 16 - Opera House Manchester, Manchester
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 19 - March 30 - Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes
April 2 - April 13 - Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh
DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.