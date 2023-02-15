Here’s how you can get tickets to the Pretty Woman: The Musical tour in Liverpool.

Pretty Woman, the musical adaptation of one of Hollywood’s most adored romantic films of all time, is set to tour across the UK from autumn, including a one-week stop in Liverpool. The tour, which begins on October 17 at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham, is expected to last until spring 2024, with further dates to be announced.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is based on the story of an unexpected love between a Hollywood prostitute and a wealthy businessman in the late 1980s and features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

The stage show, which stars Aimee Atkinson as Vivian Ward (Six, On The Heights) and Danny Mac (White Christmas, Sunset Boulevard), premiered in the West End in early 2020 and has since earned rave reviews from critics. After the pandemic, the musical was moved to the Savoy Theatre, where it is still performed today.

The musical’s casting will be released ahead of the tour, according to Whatsonstage . Here’s all you need to know about Pretty Woman: The Musical , including ticket information.

When is Pretty Woman: The Musical coming to Liverpool?

Pretty Woman:The Musical is coming to Liverpool Empire from January 23 to February 3, 2024.

How to get Pretty Woman: The Musical tour tickets

Tickets for Pretty Woman: The Musical are on sale now via ATG Tickets. Ticket prices start from just £13.

Pretty Woman: The Musical UK tour - full list

2023

October 17 - October 28: The Alexandra, Birmingham

October 31 - November 11: Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol

November 14 - November 25: Theatre Royal Glasgow, Glasgow

November 27 - December 2: New Victoria Theatre, Woking

December 4 - December 9: New Theatre Oxford, Oxford

December 14 - December 23: Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees

Pretty Woman: The musical. Photo by Marc Brenner

2024

January 23 - February 3 - Liverpool Empire, Liverpool

February 12 - February 17 - New Wimbledon Theatre, Wimbledon

February 20 - February 24 - Grand Opera House York, York

March 5 - March 16 - Opera House Manchester, Manchester

March 19 - March 30 - Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes

April 2 - April 13 - Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh