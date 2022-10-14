Speke’s New Mersey retail park has undergone massive refurbishment.

Bowling fans can look forward to exciting ten pin action this autumn after the Hollywood Bowl Group today announced the opening date for its latest bowling and family entertainment centre at the New Mersey retail park in Speke this November.

Hollywood Bowl Speke will offer family and friends a taste of Tinsel Town with work well-underway on the £2.8 million centre, opening as part of New Mersey’s huge multi-million redevelopment project.

The new centre will bring exciting, affordable fun and high-quality entertainment to New Mersey when it opens its doors for the first time on Friday November 4 and will also create 30 new jobs in a variety of different front of house and hospitality team roles.

Most Popular

Hollywood Bowl’s latest centre is set to feature 16 state of the art bowling lanes including high-tech scoring and wireless phone charges on all lanes. On top of ten pin bowling, there will be an American style bar and diner featuring a selection of food and drinks, including American classics such as hot dogs, burgers, shakes and signature cocktails.

To help guests keep the competitive spirit going, Hollywood Bowl’s amusement area will offer leading games, such as Mario Kart as well as family favourites such as air hockey and racing games.

Advertisement

Jenny Hares, Centre Manager at Hollywood Bowl Speke, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing the renowned Hollywood Bowl experience and a glitzy new centre to the people of Liverpool’s Speke. New Mersey has undergone a major refurbishment, which has been highly anticipated and represents a real milestone for the area.

“Hollywood Bowl has built a strong reputation for delivering affordable and exciting entertainment experiences across the UK and we can’t wait to welcome family and friends from across the city to have fun and make memories together in our new state of the art bowling centre just in time for the festive season, and we’re also taking bookings for Christmas parties.”