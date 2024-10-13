Halloween is just around the corner and farms around Liverpool and Merseyside have been gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year.

Perfecting their autumnal crop throughout the summer, thousands of families will visit the pumpkin patches and search for the most impressive squash to carve, decorate and place outside their front door.

Increasingly popular in recent years, pumpkin picking offers the chance to snap a cute family photo and discover pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours - perfect for a carving contest or turning into a seasonal pie.

As we approach spooky season, we have rounded up the best pumpkin picking patches and farms in and around Merseyside, guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit and provide fun for the whole family. So, dig out your wellies, find some Jack-o-Lantern carving inspo and get picking.

1 . The Pumpkin Patch, Hightown The Pumpkin Patch is a family run business, located on a family farm in Hightown. Dogs are welcome and you don't need to book in advance. The patch is open throughout October, from 9.00am-6.00pm. | The Pumpkin Patch

2 . Church Farm, Thurstaston Church Farm’s Family Fright Festival in Thurstaston, Wirral, involves pumpkin picking, fair rides, feeding animals and much more. It is free for children under two, or £7.00 for children over two and £8.00 for adults. Tickets should be pre-booked and give you access to the farm for a full day. The event begins on October 5, running until November 3. | Church Farm

3 . Windmill Animal Farm, Burscough Located just outside Merseyside, in Burscough, Windmill Animal Farm is offering a 'Pumpkin Picking Adventure' between October 12 and 31. Tickets cost just under £20 and include a full day out at the farm, a pumpkin each, indoor soft play and more. | Deborah Jackson from Pixabay

4 . Vineyard Farm, Bebington Vineyard Farm has been running in Bebington for sixty years. Pumpkin picking is available throughout October. | Vineyard Farm