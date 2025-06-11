Race Across the World might have reached the series 5 final - but there is more to come 🚨

Race Across the World still has one more episode to come.

The final of series 5 is set to take place - and a winner will be crowned.

But when is the reunion special and how can you watch it?

Fans of the Race Across the World might be gearing up for the final of series 5 - but there is still one more episode to come. All five of the original teams will be back for a reunion special on the BBC.

After nearly 14,000km across China, Nepal and India the remaining pairs have just one leg left. The bookies have named the favourites to win - after the previous frontrunners fell dramatically behind.

The BBC has confirmed the start time for the 2025 final. It has also revealed how long it will be on for and if it will be an extra long instalment.

But when is the last episode of the season? Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes are left in Race Across the World series 5?

Race Across the World finalists Caroline and Tom | BBC

The show is set to air the final of its latest season tonight (June 11). It will see the remaining teams race each other to the finish line at the southernmost tip of India and secure the grand prize .

It is the eighth episode of the series - but fear not there will still be one more to look forward to. Race Across the World season five will have nine episodes in total, like past years, with the finale being a reunion special.

When is the Race Across the World reunion special?

The cast of series 5 will be back to reflect upon their journey across China, Nepal and India in a reunion special. It is set to take place in one week’s time and will air next Wednesday (June 18).

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “Six months after finishing their race, the five teams reunite to reflect on their 14,000km adventure, which started at the Great Wall of China and took them through China, Nepal and India.

“They reminisce about being forced out of their comfort zones, traversing the two most populated countries on earth, and the landscapes they witnessed along the way. The programme also features behind-the-scenes insights and previously unseen footage.”

