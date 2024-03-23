Real life Paddington Bear arrives at Knowsley Safari
and live on Freeview channel 276
Knowsley Safari is gearing up for an adventure-packed Easter as it prepares to open the doors to ‘Bear Country’ on the Foot Safari experience, where visitors can meet the newest residents Bahia and Chui.
The male and female are Andean bears - the species that inspired the children’s literature character Paddington Bear. They are also known as the Spectacled Bear due to their distinctive facial markings. The Andes mountains extend through seven South American countries: Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and Peru, where Paddington comes from.
Families can come and see the bears from Good Friday, March 29. But there’s more to this event than just a fun day out; Bahai and Chui’s arrival marks the beginning of a vital campaign aimed to protect the species.
Knowsley Safari Park’s campaign, in conjunction with the Peru-based Spectacled Bear Conservation Society, will officially kick off on World Bear Day, March 23, as they aim to raise awareness and support towards the species that are currently facing the threat of extinction and classified as vulnerable by the IUCN Red List.
Visitors to ‘Bear Country’ will be able to see the striking differences between Bahia and Chui, as weighing in at 140kg, male Chui towers over the 69kg female Bahai. The bears, who relocated recently from Jersey Zoo after a decade-long stay, are settling into their new home at Safari securely.
Lucy Petrie, carnivore animal manager at Knowsley, said: “We’re really pleased with how quickly Bahia and Chui have settled in at Knowsley and we’re looking forward to educating visitors about these very special bears.
“During the Easter holidays, we’ll be offering interactive experiences including talks, touch tables and activities to educate and inspire everyone who visits. Guests will be able to observe Bahia and Chui while learning about the conservation methods we’re using to help protect their relatives in the wild."
Petrie added: “It’s an action-packed bear-themed family day out at Knowsley Safari this Easter as guests will also be able to take part in an Easter-themed Bear Hunt, including puzzles, photo opportunities and prizes – all included in the main admission price.”