The Red Arrows are set to perform at the Isle of Man TT this week with one of their iconic displays. The Royal Air Force aerobatic display team will perform over the Irish sea just days before the end of the “must see” motorsport event.

The Red Arrows are synonymous with the TT and spectators will travel from all over to see the display team. The world-renowned air display will take place over Douglas Bay on Thursday night.

Each year millions of people come out to see the crowd-pleasers make their appearance at air shows and displays across the country. The Red Arrows will perform in over 60 displays in 2023, including performances overseas.

When will the Red Arrows perform at Isle of Man TT

The Red Arrows will perform at the Isle on Man TT in Douglas Bay on Thursday, June 8. The aerobatic display team will perform at the event at 7.30pm with one of their iconic display routines.

Route Red Arrows will take to Isle of Man TT

The official route has been announced for the Red Arrows on Thursday. The display team will move from their base at RAF Waddington at 12.10pm and will take the following route:

The Red Arrows are set to perform another impressive display at Isle of Man TT on Thursday