The River of Light will shine across Liverpool this autumn, with a number of beautiful illuminated art installations.

The River of Light festival will return to Liverpool in October this year, with a number of incredible installations set to sparkle across the city.

Running for ten nights from October 27 to November 5, the free light spectacle will showcase twelve artworks from a host of local, national and international artists along Liverpool’s waterfront.

Record numbers of people visited the beautiful trail last autumn, with around 250,000 viewing the large-scale illuminated artworks - you can see a gallery of the 2022 installations here.

This year’s theme, United by Light, takes inspiration from Liverpool’s Eurovision celebrations and though most of the artworks will remain a secret until next month, the first four installations have now been announced.

River of Light 2023

Emergence – This stunning installation has a meditative quality, focusing on the mood-altering power of light and sound with visitors being encouraged to explore the three-by-ten metre pavilion which is made up of mirrors and more than 10,000 LED lights. It will reflect its surroundings and a choreographed light show will be accompanied by a captivating soundtrack. The work has been created by globally acclaimed artists This is Loop.

Lampshades Bouquet – French artistic studio TILT have been inspired by everyday objects – giving them a twist of humour and poetry. Expect gigantic outdoor versions of a household lamp, curated in a very special way which will light up in a variety of colours. A bench at each bouquet’s base makes it the most unique location to take the weight off!