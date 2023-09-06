Beautiful artworks revealed as River of Light 2023 set to illuminate Liverpool waterfront
The River of Light will shine across Liverpool this autumn, with a number of beautiful illuminated art installations.
The River of Light festival will return to Liverpool in October this year, with a number of incredible installations set to sparkle across the city.
Running for ten nights from October 27 to November 5, the free light spectacle will showcase twelve artworks from a host of local, national and international artists along Liverpool’s waterfront.
Record numbers of people visited the beautiful trail last autumn, with around 250,000 viewing the large-scale illuminated artworks - you can see a gallery of the 2022 installations here.
This year’s theme, United by Light, takes inspiration from Liverpool’s Eurovision celebrations and though most of the artworks will remain a secret until next month, the first four installations have now been announced.
River of Light 2023
- Emergence – This stunning installation has a meditative quality, focusing on the mood-altering power of light and sound with visitors being encouraged to explore the three-by-ten metre pavilion which is made up of mirrors and more than 10,000 LED lights. It will reflect its surroundings and a choreographed light show will be accompanied by a captivating soundtrack. The work has been created by globally acclaimed artists This is Loop.
- Lampshades Bouquet – French artistic studio TILT have been inspired by everyday objects – giving them a twist of humour and poetry. Expect gigantic outdoor versions of a household lamp, curated in a very special way which will light up in a variety of colours. A bench at each bouquet’s base makes it the most unique location to take the weight off!
- Elysian and Elysian Arcs –These two never-before-seen commissions will premiere at this year’s festival courtesy of Sydney-based design studio Atelier Sisu. Encouraging people to find joy in the everyday, a giant inflatable creation will allow people to walk around and through it as colour reacts to light and form. Liverpool-based award-winning composer John McHugh has been chosen by Atelier Sisu to produce a brand new soundscape for both the Elysian art works.