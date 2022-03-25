Rooftop bars Liverpool: 11 of the best sun terraces with amazing views

The sun’s out and your schedule is finally clear so where should you go to soak up some rays?

Cocktails on the bar. Image: Shutterstock

We have picked out 11 varied roof top bars and terraces across Liverpool where you can fine dine and sip cocktails or meet your mates and party - and everything in between.

So, here we go...

Liberté Roof Top Bar & Restaurant

We start with Liberté Rooftop, which recently topped Missguided’s rankings of the bars with the best views in the UK. It offers sweeping panoramic vistas of the waterfront and is ‘the perfect sun trap’. Food and drinks are available but bookings are recommended, which you can do on the Liberte website .

Find it: 50 Brunswick St, Liverpool L2 0PL ( Google map )

Image: liberteliv/instagram

The Roof at PINS Social Club

Drinks, food, music, bowling lanes, table games and now a rooftop bar - PINS has it all. The Roof offers the first three of those, plus views across the city centre. There is booking, it operates a walk-in, first come, first served basis.

Find it: 45 - 61 Duke St, Liverpool L1 5AP ( Google map )

Goodness Gracious at Oh Me Oh My

Set on the eighth floor above the Oh Me Oh My restaurant and cafe the Goodness Gracious open-air terrace offers some great views of Liverpool - including close-ups of the Royal Liver Building and panoramic vistas of the city sky line. There are no reservations for the roof garden, it’s walk-ins only.

Find it: West Africa House, 25 Water St, Liverpool L2 0RG ( Google map )

FIVE Liverpool

FIVE sits atop the Seel Street Hotel and provides a cocktail service in ‘an intimate setting offering views of city’. A joint venture by Mason’s and Epic, the roof-top venue also features a range of DJs and musicians. Described on the FIVE website as unique and exclusive reservations are required.

Find it: 42 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AU ( Google map )

Tempest on Tithbarne

Taking over the location of Hus, the street-level bar at Tempest on Tithbarne also has a roof terrace for drinks and sunshine, which offers views from the business district down towards the river. Focusing on local produce they have a herb garden and use their own honey food and cocktails.

Find it: 12 Tithebarn St, Liverpool L2 2DT ( Google map )

Matou

Matou Pan Asian Restaurant and Bar on the waterfront also offers a spacious rooftop terrace with views over the River Mersey and back across the city. Alongside the food, a variety of drinks are available, including gin, cocktails, champagne and a long wine list.

Find it: Pier Head, Liverpool, Building L3 1BY ( Google map )

Eden Terrace at Red Door Liverpool

Red Door on Berry Street focuses on cocktails and music but also features the Eden Terrace rooftop bar - ‘offering a sumptuous, paradisal atmosphere complete with table service’. Decorated with whitewashed brickwork, plush cushions, foliage and distressed furniture more information can be found on the Red Door website .

Find it: 21-23 Berry St, Liverpool L1 9DF ( Google map )

14 Bar & Grill

Fourteen floors up Daniel House in Bootle, 14 Bar & Grill offers incredible views over Liverpool and beyond. Specialising in small plates and sushi boxes, diners can sit in the comfortable chairs on the roof terrace surrounded by glass as they sip drinks and relax. Booking is required.

Find it: 14th Floor, Daniel House, Bootle L20 3TB ( Google map )

Roxy Ballroom Hannover Street

The Roxy Ballroom franchise specialises in ‘booze and ball games’ and inside you can play ping pong, beer pong, pool and much more. But Liverpool’s Hannover Street venue also offers a roof terrace. Fairly basic in decor, it does offer a spot to soak up the sun and sip a beer or cocktail the centre of the city.

Find it: 26 College Ln, Liverpool L1 3DS ( Goole map )

Garden of Eden at The Shankly Hotel

The roof of The Shankly Hotel offers a very spacious terrace where you can have an “ice cold beer, or a cocktail made by one of our talented bartenders, while lounging comfortably under the open sky”. With views of Liverpool Cathedral and down to the waterfront it is often booked out for events but when it isn’t it is open to the public.

Image: @shanklyhotel/instagram

Crazy Pedro’s Liverpool

If a cold beer, frozen margarita and a slice of pizza are your thing then Crazy Pedro’s is the place. Order and take your a place on the terrace. It’s not the highest for views across Liverpool, but it is laid back, casual and perfect to catch the last rays of the day… and then stay until 4am.

Find it: 25 Parr St, Liverpool L1 4JN ( Google map )