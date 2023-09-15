Register
Seven fun pumpkin picking patches in and around Liverpool to visit this Halloween

Pumpkin picking season is almost here and Liverpool and its surrounding areas have a number of wonderful pumpkin patches.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 23:18 BST

Spooky season is almost here and farms around Merseyside have been gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year.

Perfecting their orange crop throughout the summer, thousands of families will visit their pumpkin patches, determined to find the biggest and best pumpkins to decorate.

But, where is the best place to go in Liverpool?

Whether you’re just going for the cute family photo, you’re having a pumpkin carving contest or you need ingredients for an autumnal pumpkin pie, these are seven of the best pumpkin patches in around Merseyside.

Get ready to wrap up warm, put on your wellies and get picking!

Birchalls Pumpkin Patch will be open from October 1 until October 31. There is no entry fee, simply pay for what you pick. Dogs are allowed but must be on a lead!

1. Birchalls Pumpkin Patch, Rainford

Birchalls Pumpkin Patch will be open from October 1 until October 31. There is no entry fee, simply pay for what you pick. Dogs are allowed but must be on a lead! Photo: Birchalls Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Alley is set to open on October 1 with full details expected to be shared soon. This year, there will be a new ‘pumpkin express’ train too!

2. Pumpkin Alley, Ormskirk

Pumpkin Alley is set to open on October 1 with full details expected to be shared soon. This year, there will be a new ‘pumpkin express’ train too! Photo: Pumpkin Alley

Claremont Farm’s ‘pick your own pumpkins’ event opens on October 7 and will run until the pumpkins are all gone! Entry is free, you just pay for what you pick.

3. Claremont Farm, Wirral

Claremont Farm’s ‘pick your own pumpkins’ event opens on October 7 and will run until the pumpkins are all gone! Entry is free, you just pay for what you pick. Photo: Claremont Farm

Church Farm’s Family Fright Festival in Thurstaston, Wirral, involves pumpkin picking, fair rides, feeding animals and much more. The event begins on September 30 and ends on October 29. Only Fright Festival ticket holders can access the pumpkin patch, but are pumpkins are priced individually.

4. Church Farm, Thurstaston

Church Farm’s Family Fright Festival in Thurstaston, Wirral, involves pumpkin picking, fair rides, feeding animals and much more. The event begins on September 30 and ends on October 29. Only Fright Festival ticket holders can access the pumpkin patch, but are pumpkins are priced individually. Photo: Church Farm

