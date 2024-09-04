Slam Dunk Festival 2025: First acts for festival at Leeds' Temple Newsam unveiled including A Day To Remember
The UK’s biggest independent festival for rock, punk and hardcore has today (September 4) announced some major acts joining its bill.
Bands spanning genres including pop-punk, emo, metal, ska and more will perform at the Leeds estate, with A Day To Remember, Electric Callboy and Neck Deep topping the bill.
Introducing the three headline acts, Slam Dunk said: “Quite possibly one of the most requested bands by Slam Dunk fans, A Day To Remember joins the line-up for 2025. As the band set off on their North American tour next month, today’s news marks what will be the band’s Slam Dunk debut.
“The festival will be the first place to see ADTR live in the UK in 2025 for a set that’s not to be missed.
“Electric Callboy will be making their way to Slam Dunk, too. Garnering phenomenal recognition on a global scale, the German 6-piece have rewritten the music scene with a sound which is uniquely their own, blending metalcore, electronicore, and a live show which is not to be missed. “
Organisers continued: “Next up, it’s Neck Deep. Long-time Slam Dunk favourites, the band are set to make a return to UK soil next year including a stop off at Slam Dunk. Following a sold-out show at Alexandra Palace this year, described by Kerrang! as putting on a “mega-show”, get ready for a roaring set at Slam Dunk next May.”
Also unveiled today are bands including New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, The Used and Yorkshire-native Delilah Bon.
Slam Dunk Festival North returns to Temple Newsam in Leeds on Sunday, May 25, 2025, with tickets going on sale on Friday, September 6 via the Slam Dunk website.
First names announced for Slam Dunk Festival 2025:
- A Day To Remember
- Electric Callboy
- Neck Deep
- Alkaline Trio
- At It Is (exclusive UK reunion and “Never Happy, Ever After” 10th anniversary)
- Delilah Bon
- Dream State
- Graphic Nature
- Hit The Lights
- Hot Mulligan
- Knuckle Punk (”Copacetic” 10th anniversary)
- Less Than Jake
- Mouth Culture
- Movements
- New Found Glory
- Split Chain
- Stray From The Path
- The Ataris
- The Starting Line
- The Used
- Zebrahead
