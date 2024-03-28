Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Television presenter and singer, Justin Fletcher, has been announced as another celebrity guest returning to the Southport Flower Show this year. The four day festival in Southport's Victoria Park kicks off on Thursday 15 August and extends through to the weekend to celebrate 100 years of the show.

You have probably seen Fletcher perform in many comedy roles, including the famous Mr Tumble, as well as his voice-acting performances in the popular kid’s film, Shaun the Sheep. He will be in Southport to entertain hundreds of families in the Celebrity Theatre on Sunday, 18 August.

Some other special guests confirmed include Adam Frost of BBC Gardeners’ World, George Anderson and Carole Baxter of Beechgrove Garden and Phil Vickery from This Morning, who will be one of the many guest-chefs lined up.

In recent years, Carol Vorderman has opened the show, along with many other exciting guests such as cooking legends, Ainsley Harriott and Simon Rimmer who have demonstrated how they cook their incredible signature dishes.

Justin Fletcher has appeared at the Southport Flower Show on a number of occasions. Image: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images