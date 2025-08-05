The Southport Flower Show returns in 2025, with special guest Justin Fletcher making an appearance.

The UK’s largest flower show returns to Southport this August, with an impressive lineup of special guests and, of course, beautiful floral displays.

This year’s Southport Flower Show theme is health and wellbeing, focusing on the benefits of plants and gardening and promising a day filled with fun, food, flowers and family entertainment.

Visitors will be able to viewing the beautiful show gardens, amateur growers’ competitions and the famous Grand Floral Marquee, as well as picking up tips from some of the best-known gardening experts in the country and culinary skills from celebrity chefs too.

What is Southport Flower Show?

The Southport Flower Show was first held in Victoria Park in 1924 and was organised and funded by the local council. The future of the show in 1986 was in doubt when Sefton Council announced they would be withdrawing funding from the event, but a committee of horticulturists and business leaders stepped in to ensure the show continued.

It took a single orchid placed on a table during a tense meeting between Sefton Council and the committee that led to the council to back down and support the event one final time. The prerequisite of the council was that they would not underwrite any financial loss made by the flower show, yet the event has continued to blossom without the council’s financial assistance.

Now the Flower Show is one of the highlights on the Merseyside social calendar and is a treasure trove of quality plants and flowers, providing a weekend of fun and all things horticulture.

When is Southport Flower Show 2025?

This year’s staging of the Flower Show will take place from Thursday, August 14 to Sunday, August 17, from 10.00am to 6.00pm (5.00pm on Sunday).

Where is Southport Flower Show?

The event will take place at Victoria Park, Southport PR8 1RX..

Special guests at Southport Flower Show 2025

Guests confirmed so far are:

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher - Thursday August 14 (12pm and 3pm)

- Thursday August 14 (12pm and 3pm) David Domoney - Thursday August 14 (11am and 2pm) and Friday August 15 (12pm and 3pm)

- Thursday August 14 (11am and 2pm) and Friday August 15 (12pm and 3pm) Rosemary Shrager - Thursday August 14 (12pm and 3pm)

- Thursday August 14 (12pm and 3pm) Christian Lewis - Thursday August 14 (1pm)

- Thursday August 14 (1pm) Carole Baxter & George Anderson - Friday August 15 (2pm) and Saturday August 16 (11am)

- Friday August 15 (2pm) and Saturday August 16 (11am) Phil Vickery - Friday August 15 (12pm and 3pm)

- Friday August 15 (12pm and 3pm) Zack George - Friday August 15 (4pm)

- Friday August 15 (4pm) Toyah Willcox - Friday August 15 (11am and 1pm)

- Friday August 15 (11am and 1pm) Nick Bailey - Saturday August 16 (1pm)

- Saturday August 16 (1pm) Nancy Birtwhistle - Saturday August 16 (12pm and 3pm)

- Saturday August 16 (12pm and 3pm) Cherish Finden - Saturday August 16 (11am and 1pm)

- Saturday August 16 (11am and 1pm) Hamza Yassin - Saturday August 16 (12pm and 3pm)

- Saturday August 16 (12pm and 3pm) Justin Fletcher - Sunday August 17 (11am and 1pm)

- Sunday August 17 (11am and 1pm) Martin and Jill Fish - All show days.

Tickets are available to purchase here and children under 16 go free with a paying adult.