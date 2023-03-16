Register
St Patrick’s Day 2023: Time, route and artists for the annual parade in Liverpool

A celebratory parade will take place in the city.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:38 GMT

Friday marks St Patrick’s Day and Liverpool’s celebratory parade is set for its seventh year.

Taking place on March 17 every year, St Patrick’s Day is a celebration of Irish heritage, culture and religion, on the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland.

Festivities take place across the world, and people in Liverpool love to celebrate the occassion at Irish pubs and bars across the city.

    Founded in 2015, The Liverpool St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place again this year, meeting at the Old Irish Centre on Mount Pleasant.

    At 3:30pm, the parade will begin a trip around the city, finishing outside Fitzgerald’s on Slater Street.

    According to the organisers’ Facebook page, the Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band from Manchester will lead the parade, as well as three other bands set to perform.

    Details are also set to be announced for an event after the parade.

