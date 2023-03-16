A celebratory parade will take place in the city.

Friday marks St Patrick’s Day and Liverpool’s celebratory parade is set for its seventh year.

Taking place on March 17 every year, St Patrick’s Day is a celebration of Irish heritage, culture and religion, on the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland.

Festivities take place across the world, and people in Liverpool love to celebrate the occassion at Irish pubs and bars across the city.

Founded in 2015, The Liverpool St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place again this year, meeting at the Old Irish Centre on Mount Pleasant.

At 3:30pm, the parade will begin a trip around the city, finishing outside Fitzgerald’s on Slater Street.

According to the organisers’ Facebook page, the Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band from Manchester will lead the parade, as well as three other bands set to perform.