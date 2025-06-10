11 fantastic photos as Sugababes, Take That star & Pussycat Dolls icon perform surprise gig at Cheshire Oaks

Published 10th Jun 2025

Thousands of music lovers gathered at Cheshire Oaks on Friday (June 6) for a very special surprise gig.

The highly anticipated free event, dubbed ‘Summer’s Greatest Secret’, delivered on its promise of surprise and spectacle, with the Sugababes lighting up the stage with a performance of crowd pleasing, chart-topping hits including Push the Button, Overload and Freak Like Me.

The pop trio performed as part of the designer outlet’s 30th birthday celebrations, along with a live DJ performance from Take That star Howard Donald and Hits Radio DJ and former Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt.

With a purpose-built stage, golden circle access for team members and local charity partners and a VIP meet-and-greet for a lucky few, the night was a heartfelt thank-you to the shoppers, staff and supporters who have been part of the outlet’s journey since it first opened in 1995.

Sugababes impressed the crowd.

Sugababes impressed the crowd.

