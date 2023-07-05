Taylor Swift has announced an extra date at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium as part of her The Eras tour.

Global superstar Taylor Swift has added a third show to her Anfield dates next summer, as her tour The Eras comes to Liverpool. Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

For months, social media has been flooded with clips from her three hour long show which sees the ‘Karma’ singer revisit every era of her career playing some of her, and her fans’, favourite songs. And now international fans will finally have the chance to see it in person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as June 14 and 15, Taylor Swift will now play live from Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 13.

Most Popular

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK Liverpool Anfield Stadium tickets

Taylor Swift fans can register their interest for tickets to her Liverpool show at Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates

Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK:

7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

9 June - Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

13 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

22 June - London, Wembley Stadium

16 August - London, Wembley Stadium

17 August- London, Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist

Swift has performed this 44 song set at every one of her US tour dates so far. They were:

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

‘tis the damn season

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne problems

Tolerate it

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Enchanted

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Invisible string

Betty

The Last Great American Dynasty

August

Illicit affairs

My tears ricochet

Cardigan

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise song (Death By A Thousand Cuts)

Surprise song (Clean)

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Taylor Swift has finally announced UK and Ireland dates for her The Eras Tour in 2024 - Credit: Getty

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

Advertisement

Advertisement