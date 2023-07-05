Register
Taylor Swift The Eras tour new dates: extra UK date at Liverpool Anfield Stadium

Taylor Swift has announced an extra date at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium as part of her The Eras tour.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

Global superstar Taylor Swift has added a third show to her Anfield dates next summer, as her tour The Eras comes to Liverpool. Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

For months, social media has been flooded with clips from her three hour long show which sees the ‘Karma’ singer revisit every era of her career playing some of her, and her fans’, favourite songs. And now international fans will finally have the chance to see it in person.

As well as June 14 and 15, Taylor Swift will now play live from Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 13.

    Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK Liverpool Anfield Stadium tickets

    Taylor Swift fans can register their interest for tickets to her Liverpool show at Ticketmaster

    Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates

    Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK:

    7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

    8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

    9 June - Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

    13 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

    14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

    15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

    18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

    21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

    22 June - London, Wembley Stadium

    16 August - London, Wembley Stadium

    17 August- London, Wembley Stadium

    Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist

    Swift has performed this 44 song set at every one of her US tour dates so far. They were:

    • Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
    • Cruel Summer
    • The Man
    • You Need to Calm Down
    • Lover
    • The Archer
    • Fearless
    • You Belong With Me
    • Love Story
    • ‘tis the damn season
    • Willow
    • Marjorie
    • Champagne problems
    • Tolerate it
    • ...Ready for It?
    • Delicate
    • Don’t Blame Me
    • Look What You Made Me Do
    • Enchanted
    • 22
    • We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
    • I Knew You Were Trouble
    • All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
    • Invisible string
    • Betty
    • The Last Great American Dynasty
    • August
    • Illicit affairs
    • My tears ricochet
    • Cardigan
    • Style
    • Blank Space
    • Shake It Off
    • Wildest Dreams
    • Bad Blood
    • Surprise song (Death By A Thousand Cuts)
    • Surprise song (Clean)
    • Lavender Haze
    • Anti‐Hero
    • Midnight Rain
    • Vigilante Shit
    Taylor Swift has finally announced UK and Ireland dates for her The Eras Tour in 2024 - Credit: GettyTaylor Swift has finally announced UK and Ireland dates for her The Eras Tour in 2024 - Credit: Getty
    • Bejeweled
    • Mastermind
    • Karma

