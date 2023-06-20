Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Taylor Swift UK tour: The Eras Tour will stop off at Liverpool & Anfield stadium - dates, presale, ticket info

Swifties rejoice as Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour UK will visit Liverpool Anfield Stadium - here’s how to get tickets

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:27 BST

Taylor Swift has finally announced UK and international dates for her record-breaking The Eras Tour, including shows two dates in Liverpool at Anfield Stadium, which has previously hosted the likes of The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Pink.

Superstar singer Swift took to social media to share her excitement about making her return to stages across the pond, saying:  “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

Desperately waiting for Taylor Swift UK dates is a feeling us international Swifites know All Too Well, but now we’re finally Out Of The Woods. That’s right, Miss Americana herself is finally returning to the UK after five long years.

Most Popular

    Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

    For months, social media has been flooded with clips from her three hour long show which sees the ‘Karma’ singer revisit every era of her career playing some of her, and fans’, favourite songs. And now international fans will finally have the chance to see it in person.

    So, how can you get your hands on tickets to the most Enchanted event of the year? Here’s everything you need to know.

    Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK Liverpool Anfield Stadium tickets

    Tickets for the show in Liverpool will go on general sale on July 20 at 2pmTaylor Swift fans can register their interest for tickets to her Liverpool show at Ticketmaster

    Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates

    Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK for 2024:

    7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

    8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

    14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

    15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

    18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

    21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

    22 June - London, Wembley Stadium

    16 August - London, Wembley Stadium

    17 August- London, Wembley Stadium

    Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist

    Swift has performed this 44 song set at every one of her US tour dates so far. They were:

    • Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
    • Cruel Summer
    • The Man
    • You Need to Calm Down
    • Lover
    • The Archer
    • Fearless
    • You Belong With Me
    • Love Story
    • ‘tis the damn season
    • Willow
    • Marjorie
    • Champagne problems
    • Tolerate it
    • ...Ready for It?
    • Delicate
    • Don’t Blame Me
    • Look What You Made Me Do
    • Enchanted
    • 22
    • We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
    • I Knew You Were Trouble
    • All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
    • Invisible string
    • Betty
    • The Last Great American Dynasty
    • August
    • Illicit affairs
    • My tears ricochet
    • Cardigan
    • Style
    • Blank Space
    • Shake It Off
    • Wildest Dreams
    • Bad Blood
    • Surprise song (Death By A Thousand Cuts)
    • Surprise song (Clean)
    • Lavender Haze
    • Anti‐Hero
    • Midnight Rain
    • Vigilante Shit
    • Bejeweled
    Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is earmarked for release on 7 July, 2023 - Credit: GettySpeak Now (Taylor's Version) is earmarked for release on 7 July, 2023 - Credit: Getty
    Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is earmarked for release on 7 July, 2023 - Credit: Getty
    • Mastermind
    • Karma

    DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    Related topics:TicketsTaylor SwiftSocial mediaLondonEdinburghCardiffManchester