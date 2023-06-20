Swifties rejoice as Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour UK will visit Liverpool Anfield Stadium - here’s how to get tickets

Taylor Swift has finally announced UK and international dates for her record-breaking The Eras Tour, including shows two dates in Liverpool at Anfield Stadium, which has previously hosted the likes of The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Pink.

Superstar singer Swift took to social media to share her excitement about making her return to stages across the pond, saying: “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

Desperately waiting for Taylor Swift UK dates is a feeling us international Swifites know All Too Well, but now we’re finally Out Of The Woods. That’s right, Miss Americana herself is finally returning to the UK after five long years.

Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

For months, social media has been flooded with clips from her three hour long show which sees the ‘Karma’ singer revisit every era of her career playing some of her, and fans’, favourite songs. And now international fans will finally have the chance to see it in person.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets to the most Enchanted event of the year? Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK Liverpool Anfield Stadium tickets

Tickets for the show in Liverpool will go on general sale on July 20 at 2pmTaylor Swift fans can register their interest for tickets to her Liverpool show at Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates

Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK for 2024:

7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

22 June - London, Wembley Stadium

16 August - London, Wembley Stadium

17 August- London, Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist

Swift has performed this 44 song set at every one of her US tour dates so far. They were:

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

‘tis the damn season

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne problems

Tolerate it

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Enchanted

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Invisible string

Betty

The Last Great American Dynasty

August

Illicit affairs

My tears ricochet

Cardigan

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise song (Death By A Thousand Cuts)

Surprise song (Clean)

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is earmarked for release on 7 July, 2023 - Credit: Getty

Mastermind

Karma