Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Half-term can be a great excuse to get the kids out and about, explore parts of the city and enjoy some fun as a family. However, it can also prove pretty expensive. Luckily, there's no shortage of free activities on offer in Liverpool.

Liverpool's annual River of Light festival has returned for 2023, showcasing illuminated art installations created by innovative artists from across the world. Some of the works on the 2KM trail are interactive, so the little ones can get involved. Due to the nature of this, it is an evening activity with the 12 artworks illuminated from 5 pm - 9 pm each night. That's on from now until Sunday, 5th November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Storytime with Grandma Bailey" is a series of free, storytelling, activity workshops for all ages. Using puppetry as an innovative and engaging approach, a collection of stories will be read aloud, including The Liver Bird, which tells the history of Liverpool. There are sessions at 11, 12 and 2PM at local libraries throughout the city, including Toxteth, Norris Green and Liverpool Central.

Most Popular

All National Museums Liverpool venues are free to enter. As well as permanent collections, there are also various workshops on offer. Discover objects from around the globe, explore outer space and meet live creatures at the World Museum. Learn about the city's history at the Museum of Liverpool. Explore the house of George Holt and his family at Sudley House. Plus, discover Liverpool's seafaring past and find out about life at sea at the Maritime Museum.

There's a Halloween themed takeover at Knowsley Safari this half term until Sunday 5th November. The Tiger Trail has been transformed into the eerie grounds of a haunted mansion and a spooky hedge maze has popped up. The Halloween event is included with a paid admission ticket and though you don't have to pay for the kids, adults will have to purchase a ticket.

As well as costing nothing to enter and explore, Liverpool Cathedral have some themed arts and crafts activities on this half-term. Each family-friendly session lasts up to 45 minutes. There are three sessions on throughout the day though these must be pre-booked and each person attending is required to have a ticket. That's on until Wednesday 1st November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Children who are eligible for free school meals can join the Bluecoat half-term club. At their Holiday Activities and Food clubs they are running four days of enjoyable artist-led activities. Children will also be provided with a freshly prepared lunch made by onsite chefs. This is suitable for children aged 8-11, places are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. That runs until Friday 3rd November.