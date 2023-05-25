When the weather is fine, it's time to get outside and soak up the sun - safely, of course. We have compiled a list of some of the best things to do in Liverpool when it's cracking the flags, for the whole family and for just grown-ups.

🪁 Otterspool Promenade is a stunning riverside walk and accompanying area of parkland in South Liverpool. With beautiful views across the River Mersey, the promenade is an ideal place to go for a stroll, walk the dog, cycle or fly a kite. If it's going to take a bit more than that to tire the kids out, there is a skate park, playground and adventure park.

🏞️ A tranquil oasis in the heart of the city, the Bluecoat's garden is a real hidden gem. The green space at the oldest building in Liverpool city centre has a thriving ecosystem. You can grab some lunch from their on site cafe or bring your own to enjoy. If things get too toasty, you can always pop inside to see what's on offer from the 30 artists, craftspeople, arts organisations and independent retailers who call the venue home. This beautiful garden is the perfect spot to soak up the sun or find some shade away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

🧺 Why not grab a blanket and enjoy a picnic in Princes Park? It tends to be quieter than nearby Sefton Park, and it isn't as big, making it much easier to navigate. The Grade II listed green space has a fishing lake and historical features. Located in the heart of L8, it's well used by many different communities to exercise, play and enjoy the wildlife. Popular with dog walkers, there's a children's play area to keep the little ones busy.

🪴 Tucked away on New Bird Street in the heart of the Baltic Triangle, the Botanical Garden is a hidden spot perfect for sun seekers. It's a garden to drink, dance and be merry in. With a focus on Gin from around the world, there's also food on offer, and they're dog friendly. When the sun goes down, you can keep warm in front of the fire pit, and they even provide blankets.