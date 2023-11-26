The best Santa’s grottos and festive activities in and around Liverpool for Christmas 2023
We have created a list of the best grottos and Christmas experiences in Liverpool and Merseyside.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The festive season is here and it's time to start writing Christmas lists, choosing a tree and getting ready to meet Father Christmas.
With Santa being a popular man, most venues will require you to book your visit ahead of time, ensuring that your little ones have chance to give him their Christmas lists.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve created a list of the best grottos and Christmas experiences in Liverpool and Merseyside.
Best Santa's grottos in Liverpool for 2023
Magical Family Christmas Experience at Otterspool Adventures
Families can enjoy three hours of festive fun at Otterspool Adventures, as it is transformed into a winter wonderland.
Each ticket includes meeting Santa in his grotto, a festive show, gingerbread decorating with Mrs Claus and a chance to make a bear with the elves. Plus, there’s an amazing ice rink.
- Where: Otterspool Adventure Centre, Otterspool Drive.
- When and cost: November 25 and 26: £25.00pp. December 2 and 3: £34.95pp. December 9 and 10: £39.95pp. December 16 and 17: £44.95pp. December 23 and 24: £49.95pp. Under 1s are £15 no matter what date or time session.
Santa’s Grotto at John Lewis
Work your way through an interactive grotto (with the help of Santa's mischievous little helpers). Complete the mission and you’ll meet Santa, have your photo taken and receive a very special gift.
- Where: John Lewis, Liverpool ONE.
- When: Throughout November and December.
- Cost: £20 per child (includes a plush toy worth £10) plus a £2 booking fee. £2 per adult plus a 20p booking fee. Professional photos available to purchase separately.
Story Time with Santa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Listen to Christmas stories, read by Santa and his elves, as well as some festive songs. Each child gets a turn of sharing their Christmas wishes with Santa, before receiving a special gift.
The intimate story time sessions will host 20 children at a time, making it a wonderful, intimate experience.
- Where: Liverpool Town Hall
- When: December 3 to December 24.
- Cost: From £21.50 per child.
Best Santa's grottos in Knowsley for 2023
Santa Experience at Knowsley Safari
Visit Santa and enjoy a magical day or night at Knowsley Safari. Book a Daytime Experience and spend the whole day exploring Knowsley Safari in the winter. Or, combine your Santa Experience with an Enchanted admission ticket to enjoy the magical Christmas lights trail.
- Where: Knowsley Safari Park, Knowsley.
- When: December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24
- Cost: From £10.00pp. You will also need to book admission tickets.
Santa's Grotto at Whitakers
Visit the lovely Whitakers Garden Centre and admire the festive displays as well as meeting the one and only Father Christmas.
- Where: Whitakers Garden Centre, Prescot.
- When: November 25 and 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 and 24.
- Cost: £10.00 per child. Each ticket includes a visit to see Santa and a gift.
Best Santa's grottos in Sefton for 2023
Santa’s Enchanted Forest Formby
Advertisement
Advertisement
Feed reindeer, watch a performance by Dancing Davina, attend elf school and meet Santa himself. Each child will also receive a cone of sweets and vegan sweets are available.
- Where: Shorrocks Hill, Formby.
- When: November 26 to December 24.
- Cost: Prices begin at £19.00pp.
Visit Santa at Sefton Meadows
Explore the stunning winter wonderland and meet Father Christmas. Each paying child will also receive a Christmas gift.
- Where: Sefton Meadows Garden Centre, Maghull.
- When: November 25 to December 24.
- Cost: £11.99 for children plus free for two adults and £3 for additional adults. Kids under 2 are free.
Best Santa's grottos in St Helens for 2023
Father Christmas Grotto at Church Square Shopping Centre
Santa and his Head Elf are visiting Saint Helens this Christmas and giving free advent calendars to the kids.
Santa's Christmas Grotto at The Totally Wicked Stadium
Each child will receive a selection box from Santa and a professional digital photo with Santa and Boots, as well as the chance to see the world club challenge trophy and women’s challenge cup.
Best Santa's grottos in Wirral for 2023
The Santa Experience at Church Farm
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Santa Experience is a 60 minute journey around the beautiful farm with colourful characters, real reindeer, magical lighting, special effects, farm animals and a very special visit to see Santa.
Each paying child will receive a chocolate gift from Santa, as well as a tractor ride and a journey into the reindeer barn.
- Where: Church Farm, Thursaston.
- When: Weekends throughout December 2023.
- Cost: Prices vary between £14.00pp and £18.00pp depending on the chosen date.
Gordale Winter Wonderland Christmas Grotto
Meet Santa and receive a Christmas present, all in the name of charity. All proceeds will go to The Hospice of the Good Shepherd.
- Where: Gordale Garden Centre, Neston, South Wirral.
- When: December 2 to 23, from 11.00am.
- Cost: £7.50 per child, £4.00 per infant (under 12 months) and £1 per adult.
Nearby areas
Father Christmas at Farmer Ted’s
Meet Father Christmas, visit his elves and get a Christmas gift. The ticket includes a gift, Christmas story time, gingerbread and reindeer food!
- Where: Farmer Ted’s, Ormsirk.
- When: Throughout December.
- Cost: £27.75 for kids up to 13 - additional costs for activities.