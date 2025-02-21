The biggest acts performing at Newcastle's Come Together Festival this summer as new names are announced

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 15:09 BST

Come Together Festival is taking over the town moor in Newcastle this summer, and it is bringing some huge names to the North East!

Two full days of music have already been announced with the team behind the event still hoping for further names.

Initial announcements came towards the end of 2024 with Robbie Williams and Kings Of Leon announced over two seperate days, while a huge range of artists have now been announced for additional sets throughout the days.

This year’s festival lineup is packed with an eclectic mix of talent, ranging from indie rock heavyweights to rising stars and genre-defying artists from across the North East and beyond.

Following the event’s most recent lineup announcement, these are some of the biggest names heading to the Town Moor.

The festival will take place from Wednesday, June 4 until Sunday, June 8 with the announced acts currently set to perform on these two dates.

Fresh from the successful release of his critically acclaimed film, Robbie Williams is headlining the first day of the event in Newcastle.

1. Robbie Williams

US Rockers Kings Of Leon will bring their festival ready anthems to Newcastle to headline the second day of the event.

2. Kings of Leon

Chart toppers Kaiser Chiefs are among the acts performing on the first day of the event on the bill under Robbie Williams.

3. Kaiser Chiefs

Ex Little Mix star Perrie Edwards will offer some local flair. The South Shields born star will also take to the stage on day one.

4. Perrie Edwards

