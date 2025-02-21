Two full days of music have already been announced with the team behind the event still hoping for further names.
Initial announcements came towards the end of 2024 with Robbie Williams and Kings Of Leon announced over two seperate days, while a huge range of artists have now been announced for additional sets throughout the days.
This year’s festival lineup is packed with an eclectic mix of talent, ranging from indie rock heavyweights to rising stars and genre-defying artists from across the North East and beyond.
Following the event’s most recent lineup announcement, these are some of the biggest names heading to the Town Moor.
The festival will take place from Wednesday, June 4 until Sunday, June 8 with the announced acts currently set to perform on these two dates.
