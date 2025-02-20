The Chase viewers up in arms after player takes minus £14,000 offer

The Chase fans have called the decision a “disaster” 😬
  • The Chase viewers have been left in disbelief after one player’s shock decision.
  • The man accepted minus £14,000 in the latest episode.
  • People took to social media to slam the decision.

The Chase has seen many players make baffling decisions over the years. However the latest one might just take the cake.

A player on the ITV show tonight (20 February) took an offer of minus £14,000 (yes, negative £14k) from the chaser. And it has gone down about as well as you would expect on social media.

Viewers quickly took to social media to vent about the decision. Here’s how audiences reacted:

The Chase fans label player ‘bang out of order’

Bradley Walsh has presented more than one thousand episodes of The ChaseBradley Walsh has presented more than one thousand episodes of The Chase
Bradley Walsh has presented more than one thousand episodes of The Chase | ITV

It is not totally unheard-of for a competitor on ITV’s long-running game show to take a negative offer. Sure it means handing back some of the money won so far, but it does make it easier to get through to the next round.

But on Thursday night, one player made the rather kamikaze decision to take a minus £14,000 offer. Leading to an outcry from viewers on social media.

One person wrote: “Minus 14 is absolutely bang out of order.” Another echoed: “You've never seen anger until you've read The Chase hashtag after someone takes a minus £14,000 offer.”

A user labelled it a “disaster”, saying: “Yes! You are not seeing things! MINUS £14,000 has been taken!

“What a complete disaster and a joke of an episode. The production at ITV should be totally ashamed of themselves.”

While one person added: “That bloke who’s just taken minus 14 grand on The Chase might be the most hated person in the country.” And one wrote: “Minus 14 ? No need for that…”

Have you ever seen a decision quite like this on The Chase before? Let me know: [email protected].

