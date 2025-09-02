The Great British Bake Off is ready to serve up a brand new season on Channel 4. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be casting their discerning eyes over the bakers’ creations once more.

The hosts have been confirmed for the latest edition of the show as well. It comes after rumours that Noel Fielding would drop out - but those were quickly quashed.

But who are the early favourites to be in the running to win The Great British Bake Off? Gambling.com has issued the verdict.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

1 . Leighton - 10/1 Before the first episode, Leighton has the longest odds. He is 10/1 to win via Gambling.com on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

2 . Iain - 8/1 The self-declared 'Yeastie Boy', Iain, has some of the longest odds heading into the first episode. He is 8/1 to win series 16 via Gambling.com on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

3 . Jessika - 7/1 One of the bakers with longer odds heading into series 16 is Jessika. She is 7/1 via Gambling.com on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions