A tree as old as the building itself and a much beloved children’s character are among a few things you may have missed at the iconic building.

Whilst you'd be pushed to call the Sefton Park Palm House a hidden gem due to how much of an iconic building it is, there are some hidden treasures both inside and in the grounds of the structure.

So we've been to find out a bit more about some of the things that make the Grade II listed landmark so unique.

The original tree

Inside Sefton Park Palm House. Image: LTV

Kate Martinez, head of external relations at the Palm House, said: "We've got one tree that has been here since 1896 when the Palm house was first opened.

“So we've got one original tree everything else has been planted since the restoration, but there is that one original tree. So we often say, imagine if that tree could talk the stories, it would have to tell."

After a public campaign and multi-million-pound restoration, Sefton Park Palm House reopened its doors to the public in 2001 and has since enjoyed a new lease of life as an arts and cultural venue.

Peter Pan

Kate Martinez, head of external relations at the Palm House. Image: LTV

There is a sculpture of Peter Pan in its grounds, which arrived at the park in 1928, delighting children for generations.

Kate said: "We're going to have Peter pans birthday party on 19th June, which everyone is welcome to come to.

“We will have crafts and storytelling. There are going to be loads of fun activities. It's a free event thanks to National Lottery charity Heritage funding."

Palm House Presents

Sefton Park is 150th anniversary this year and the Palm House is putting on one of the first events as part of the celebrations.

The park was opened on 20th May 1872 by Prince Arthur, who dedicated it "for the health and enjoyment of the townspeople" – something that still applies today.

The Palm House’s outdoor events will take on a new dimension this summer as part of the celebrations.