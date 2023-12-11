The Vaccines to perform unique gig in Liverpool - full details and how to get tickets
The live out store performance will celebrate the release of their brand-new album.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Popular indie rock band, The Vaccines, are heading to Liverpool this January for a unique concert.
The live out store performance will celebrate the release of their brand-new album, 'Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hosted in the heart of the Baltic Triangle, The Vaccines will kick off CONTENT's 2024 performances, with The Cheap Thrills and Bill-Ryder Jones set to take to the stage in March.
When is the concert?
The Vaccines will perform at CONTENT on January 13, from 8.30pm. Doors open at 7.00pm.
How to get tickets for The Vaccines
Tickets are on sale now and are available to buy here. The event is 14+ and under-18s must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at £16.50.