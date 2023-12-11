The live out store performance will celebrate the release of their brand-new album.

Popular indie rock band, The Vaccines, are heading to Liverpool this January for a unique concert.

The live out store performance will celebrate the release of their brand-new album, 'Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations'.

Hosted in the heart of the Baltic Triangle, The Vaccines will kick off CONTENT's 2024 performances, with The Cheap Thrills and Bill-Ryder Jones set to take to the stage in March.

When is the concert?

The Vaccines will perform at CONTENT on January 13, from 8.30pm. Doors open at 7.00pm.

How to get tickets for The Vaccines