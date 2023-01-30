Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and the band will perform at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium.

Iconic rock band, The Who, have announced their UK tour dates - and they’re coming to Merseyside.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and the band will perform at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium, as well as venues across the UK, this summer. Performing music from throughout their nearly 60-year career, The Who’s full band will perform, alongside a live orchestra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gigs follow last year’s highly acclaimed The Who Hits Back! tour of the US, where the band shared the with some of the finest orchestras in America.

Most Popular

The 2023 UK tour will feature The Who’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

The Who wound up their The Who Hits Back! tour of the US in November last year having wowed audiences in over thirty cities, with media and fans agreeing that the band were as good as, if not better than ever and that the orchestral arrangements, most of which were done by the legendary David Campbell, brought a new depth and excitement to Pete Townshend’s music.

Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey who said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me. This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

The Who are calling upon fans to add an optional £1 donation onto their ticket price at point of sale in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are longstanding supporters and Roger has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts since they began in 2000.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday February 3 at 10:00am and pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday February 1. For more information on visit The Who website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Who have announced UK tour dates. Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Who 2023 Tour Dates