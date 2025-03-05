Looking for something a little ‘cultural’ to do over the next 12 months in the North West, alongside naturally heading to see Oasis at Heaton Park this summer ?

Then we certainly have some suggestions regarding theatre shows taking place across the region in 2025; from family favourites taking place over the summer holidays to the more mature, thrilling works such as 2:22 A Ghost Story or the fantastic works of the English National Ballet .

We’ve taken a look through ATG Tickets at some of the biggest productions set to take place across the North West this year, with tickets still available for many of the shows we’ve picked.

So what are we looking forward to arriving in the region this year? Read on to find out our selections!

1 . Chitty Chitty Bang Bang This magical flying car is back on stage! A heart-warming adventure filled with classic songs and spectacular stagecraft | 📍 Palace Theatre, Manchester March 11 - 16, 2025 | Contributed

2 . Blood Brothers A gripping tale of twin brothers separated at birth, Willy Russell’s legendary musical returns for another emotional run. | 📍 Liverpool Empire, March 11 - 22, 2025 | Blood Brothers

3 . Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners A must-see for folk fans, this show brings to life the music of The Dubliners with all the energy and charm of the original band. | 📍 Manchester Opera House, March 17, 2025/ Blackpool Grand Theatre, April 25, 2025/ Liverpool Empire, May 2, 2025 | Provided