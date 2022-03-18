We’ve put together a what’s on video guide to some of the best events to enjoy in the city and beyond this weekend and in the coming days.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Empire Theatre

The company of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which is coming to Liverpool.

Coming to the Liverpool Empire Theatre from Tuesday 22 until Saturday 26 March is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Winner of the Olivier Award and Tony Award for Best Play, the production brings Mark Haddon's internationally best-selling novel to life on stage. When fifteen-year-old Christopher falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour's dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world. It's advised that this production is suitable for those aged eleven plus.

Stormzy - M&S Bank Arena

Stormzy at the BRIT Awards. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Stormzy is coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Sunday, 20 March. His most recent album, 'Heavy Is The Head' includes the hit single Vossi Bop. He has become one of the UK's most inspiring cultural figures. During his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, he took the opportunity to highlight a plethora of social issues. Rachel Anson is supporting him on his H.I.T.H. World Tour. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Gandey’s Circus - Aintree Racecourse

Gandey’s Circus will be appearing in Aintree.

It's your last chance to see Gandey's Circus at Aintree Racecourse. Their new production for 2022 is simply called ROAR! With a host of international artists from 26 nations across the globe entertaining you for 90 minutes. Chico Rico makes a welcome return to cause mayhem, which will also feature award-winning circus superstars The Gerlings returning with the motorbikes in the Thunderdome. High up in the roof of the big top, the Garcia family will be making a special guest appearance. It is a real family affair from Europe's largest touring show. Gandey's has been coming to Liverpool for nearly a hundred years. That is on until Sunday 20 March.

Memories - Sefton Palm House

Sefton Park Palm House is collecting your memories of the grade two listed building. They want to document its importance and significance in the lives of the people who love and use it. This is an ongoing event, and you can share your memories in-person at the venue itself, via social media or via email to [email protected] The project is part of a National Lottery Heritage Funded programme designed to share more of the Palm House's story.

The Royal, hospital comedy - Royal Court Theatre

The Royal at The Royal Court Theatre

The comedy show about Liverpool’s most famous hospital will be back at the Royal Court Theatre this March until April 9. This barmy and totally bonkers play has been written by Lindzi Germain and Angela Simms, who also star in it. Cal McCrystal, who has previously directed The Scouse Nativity and Canoeing for Beginners is also back on the team. The Royal was last on the main stage back in 2017, but it was so popular with audiences that it’s been brought back for 2022.

