From Martin Kemp’s 80s DJ set to a flotilla of model boats and The Stereophonics live, we’ve put together a what’s on guide to some of the best events to enjoy in the city in the coming days.

James Morrison - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

James Morrison returns to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Saturday, March 26, as part of his first-ever Greatest Hits tour. Featuring unforgettable hits such as ‘You Give Me Something’, ‘Broken Strings’ and ‘I Won’t Let You Go’ together with a selection of fan favourites, the tour represents a career spanning a decade a half. The tour follows on from the 15th anniversary of the release of Morrison’s debut album Undiscovered in July 2016.

Ultimates 80s party with Martin Kemp - Camp and Furnace

Martin Kemp is taking us back to the 80s with a DJ set at Camp and Furnace on Saturday, March 26. So dust off your sweatbands, leg warmers and double denim for the Ultimate 80s Party. You can expect: nonstop nostalgia, throwback belters and retro visuals. Expect to hear the sounds of David Bowie, Blondie, Boy George, George Michael, Culture Club and more!

Memories - Sefton Palm House

Sefton Park Palm House is collecting your memories of the grade two listed building. They want to document its importance and significance in the lives of the people who love and use it. This is an ongoing event, and you can share your memories in-person at the venue itself, via social media or via email to [email protected] The project is part of a National Lottery Heritage Funded programme designed to share more of the Palm House’s story.

The Stereophonics - M&S Bank Arena

The Stereophonics return to the road for their UK Arena tour, and they're coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday, 29 March. The Welsh rockers are celebrating their 25th anniversary with their 'Oochya!' tour. Having achieved seven No.1 albums, ten top ten albums, 23 Platinum Sales Awards, 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone and 5 BRIT nominations, they're truly giants of British music.

Port and Migrations - Tate Liverpool

Hew Locke’s immersive large-scale installation Armada is made up of a flotilla of model boats and rafts and is the centrepiece of a new free collection at Tate Liverpool. The Port and Migrations exhibition explores themes of colonialism, migration and international exchange and how they are relevant to the history of Liverpool. This is the first time Armada has been shown at Tate. The piece reflects on international trade and the movement of goods and the movement of people and the current global refugee crisis.

Mamma Mia the musical - Liverpool Empire

The sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA returns to the Liverpool Empire from Tuesday, March 29, until Saturday, April 9. It uses the magic of ABBA's timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island. It has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. There's even been a film adaptation of the stage production.

The Royal, hospital comedy - Royal Court Theatre

