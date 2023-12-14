Christmas is almost here and Liverpool is filled with festive, family-friendly things to do.

This festive season, Sefton Park Palm House welcomes a golden gilded birdcage that will house pop-up performances inspired by the changing seasons, winter stories and live music from selected local acts. A collection of brightly coloured bird houses will come to life with stories and songs from local school children, musicians and spoken word artists. That's on from now until Thursday 21st December.

Every day between Friday 15 and Thursday 21 December, you can bring your little ones for Breakfast with Father Christmas at Speke Hall. Enjoy a hearty breakfast to satisfy both big and little appetites, post your Christmas list and gather for a story with Santa Claus.

The Snowman is being screened at The Philharmonic on Saturday 16, and Sunday, 17 December. The screening is accompanied live by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, who'll also be sharing a stocking full of musical treats. Santa will be there to lead the sing-along, too, so bring your loudest singing voices with you!