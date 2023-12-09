What's on in Liverpool: Three ‘must do’ activities and shows on in Liverpool this Christmas
Our top recommendations for festive fun this Christmas.
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Featuring live music, The Wind in the Willows is Shakespeare North Playhouse's festive offering. Toad, Ratty, Mole and Badger are taking visitors on a whirlwind adventure to the English Countryside this Christmas time. The timeless tale of friendship, courage, consequences and bravery is on from now until Saturday, 13th January.
- With incredible 3D special effects, Jack and the Beanstalk opens on Saturday 9th December. The Floral Pavillion's festive panto stars Soap star Hayley Tamaddon as The Vegetable Fairy. She is best known for her roles in Emmerdale and Coronation Street and for winning the fifth season of Dancing on Ice. That runs until Sunday, 7th January, at the New Brighton venue.
- The Wizard of Oz, starring JLS's Aston Merrygold and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, is coming to the Liverpool Empire this Christmas. It features iconic original songs, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road, and We're Off To See The Wizard. That's on from Wednesday 13th December until Sunday 7th January.
