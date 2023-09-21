Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

🎶 Liverpool Philharmonic is throwing open its doors, and everyone's welcome to drop in and enjoy a series of musical 'taster sessions'. On Sunday, September 24, their open day sees the full Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra as well as music from India, Latin and America and African origins. Just to note, there is no advance booking for the day, and seating is unreserved.

🍻 Four sessions spread over two days, featuring around 200 real ales, ciders, lagers, gins, and more, St George's Hall is hosting a Beer Festival on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30. Championing local breweries and their latest ales alongside a cherry-picked selection of beers from across the UK. Situated in the Great Hall, there'll also be live music on offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement