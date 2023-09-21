Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

60 sec what’s on guide for Liverpool: Three ‘must do’ things this September - 24th to 30th

Liverpool Philharmonic open day, St George's Hall’s popular beer festival and Lost in Music at Liverpool's Empire Theatre.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

🎶 Liverpool Philharmonic is throwing open its doors, and everyone's welcome to drop in and enjoy a series of musical 'taster sessions'. On Sunday, September 24, their open day sees the full Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra as well as music from India, Latin and America and African origins. Just to note, there is no advance booking for the day, and seating is unreserved.

🍻 Four sessions spread over two days, featuring around 200 real ales, ciders, lagers, gins, and more, St George's Hall is hosting a Beer Festival on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30. Championing local breweries and their latest ales alongside a cherry-picked selection of beers from across the UK. Situated in the Great Hall, there'll also be live music on offer.

🪩 Lost In Music - One Night at the Disco Is coming to Liverpool's Empire Theatre on Sunday, September 24. Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Sister Sledge and Chic. This show boasts a live band and vocalists to recreate the sound of the 70's.

Related topics:LatinIndia