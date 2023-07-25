The venue is known for its popular drag brunches and Instagrammable interior.

Tonight Josephine will be celebrating Pride in Liverpool for the first time this weekend and to mark the occasion, they will be giving away free shots.

A limited edition Taste The Rainbow Pride cocktail will also be available, as well as a Rainbow Shot Paddle Board.

Throughout this week, Tonight Josephine will be posting on their Instagram story, giving everyone a chance to party in style with a complimentary Rainbow Shot if they screenshot the post and show it when they’re at the bar.

Bottomless brunches will also be available across the weekend with the Mamma Mia Brunch from 12-2pm and Beyonce Brunch from 3-5pm and 6-7pm on Saturday, July 29. A DJ will follow from 8pm-2am.

Perri Palmer, Head of Brand at Tonight Josephine, said: “Everyone is always welcome at Tonight Josephine, but there’s no better way to support the LGBT+ community than to celebrate Pride!